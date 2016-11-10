By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) revenue collection rose by 8.7 per cent in 2015/16 financial year despite a fall in the number of passengers and flight frequencies, BusinessWeek has established.

The authority’s Director General, Mr Hamza Johari said in a statement released last month Sh56.2 billion was collected, up from Sh52 billion the previous financial year. The revenue was 91.1 per cent of the Sh63.2 billion target.

The aviation industry in Tanzania experienced a five per cent drop in the volume of passenger traffic and 2.1 per cent in flight frequencies the regulator stated.

The number of passengers that passed through airports across the country stood at 4.85 million compared to 4.87 million the year before.

Under the period of review, the number of flight frequencies was 225,103 down from 229,963 the previous year.

TCAA acting director of economic regulation Daniel Malanga attributed the drop to the decline in the number of tourists that visited the country.

The number of tourists in 2015 was 1,137,182 down from 1,140,156 recorded during the same period the year before, according to made available data from the Tanzania Tourist Board.

“Tourism directly affects the aviation sector, so it was it was only natural that the fall in tourists would reflect on the number of flight frequencies,” Mr Malanga noted.

Mr Malanga, who is the chairman of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee, said the ebola outbreak towards the end of 2014 in West Africa forced airlines to cancel routes to and from West African nations and this had an impact back home.

Commenting on the drop, Precision Air’s CEO Sauda Rajab said the government’s ban on unnecessary foreign trips for public officials adversely impacted the sector.

The CEO said that the 18 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) charged on tourism services has pushed up the cost of air travel and the public is more cautious on how they travel.

Precision Air which used to be the most successful local operator in the country suspended all its international routes and currently only flies to Nairobi under a code-sharing agreement with Kenya Airways.

In addition she feels that potential passengers from outside the country may have opted to travel elsewhere fearing that there would have been chaos during the last year’s General Election.

While the number of passengers may have gone down, the volume of cargo handled last year climbed to 30,022, tonnes an increase from 29,132 tonnes.

Although, the number of registered aircrafts went down to 222, from 230 registered in 2014, local commercial air operators dwindled to 33, from 42 in 2014 while weekly international flight frequencies remained at 173.

He said some of the operators folded up due to the tight competition.

Mr Malanga is optimistic that the sector will be in top gear come next financial year as strategies have been laid out.

“We are in negotiations with other civil aviation authorities in the region and beyond and we have signed a couple of contracts with investors in the aviation business,” he disclosed.

Recently, Tanzania signed Bilateral Air Services Agreements with Morocco, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The government’s efforts of reviving the troubled Air Tanzania by purchasing two aircrafts this financial year is expected to boost the industry.

President John Magufuli who commissioned the aircraft in September said plans were afoot to purchase two more planes for the national carrier. The already commissioned planes are owned by the State through the Tanzania Government Flight Agency and leased out to Air Tanzania.

The President said the government opted for the unique arrangement so that the airline runs on a purely commercial basis.

Although according to an aviation expert Mr Abdulkadir Mohammed Tanzanians are not interested in investing in the aviation sector because the government does not heavily invest in the industry. “Aviation is a catalyst for economic development. All thriving airlines worldwide are successful because their governments support them,” he said.

Precision Air’s CEO said the government needs to improve business environment for private airlines to flourish.