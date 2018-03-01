By Arthur Kanza

Energy is one of the key resources needed for social, economic and industrial growth.



To achieve sustained industrial development, energy production and utilisation must be properly aligned with other factors such as technology, human resources, raw materials and finance.



The size and structure of a country’s industrial sector, determines the amount and form of energy required. Similarly, the cost of setting up a production plan and availability of energy supplies has a major influence on industrial development. Other factors include location and market availability to motivate investors.

Electricity connectivity in rural areas stands at 17 per cent as per 2016 National Bureau of Statistics report. However the demand for electricity has been growing at 10-15 per cent per year but only 35 per cent of the population in Tanzania has access to electricity. Future forecasts have indicated that the demand for electricity is expected to increase considerably faster. A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) hinted that electricity demand in sub- Sahara Africa will increase considerably faster than the region’s GDP growth in the next 25 years. Currently, the average consumption in sub-Sahara Region is at 550kWh per year while in Tanzania it stands at 108kWh per year. This shows that there does exist a huge demand for electricity in Tanzania. The African Development Bank states that for this demand to be satisfied, electricity production in the region will have to triple by year 2040.

The current Tanzania’s Power System Master Plan (PSMP) aims to increase electricity generation from 1,501MW to 4,195MW by year 2020 and improve electricity connection to 60 per cent of the population. The plan will pave way to an energy mix that constitutes of 40 per cent gas, 35 per cent coal, 20 per cent hydro and 5 per cent renewable energy. The PSMP is silent on Tanzania’s commitment towards climate change. The proposed energy mix does not take into account the Paris Agreement (COP21) which is expected into force before 2020. COP21 sets out commitment for nations to limit their greenhouse-gas emissions that can impact global warming. In 2016, co2 emissions per capita for Tanzania was 0.18 metric ton. The Vice President’s Office of Environment (VPOE) is intending to reduce carbon footprints by 10-20% in key sectors including energy, transport, forestry and waste management by the year 2030. This move is aimed at ensuring overall energy security for economic development through enhanced availability, affordability and reliability while reducing emissions contributions towards intensity.

COP21 commitment has brought about the need for change on the current energy mix and more emphasis to be towards renewable energy. Tanzania Renewable Energy Association (Tarea) is already playing a role in encouraging the use of renewable energy but it has failed to increase total renewable energy electricity production across the country. The World Economic Forum (WEF) indicates that: (1) End user financing and affordability, (2) creation of a market for traditional fuel alternatives, (3) rural distribution chains, and (4) small scale independent power projects and mini-grids are the key challenges affecting sustainable renewable energy rollout to rural areas.





Why renewable energy?

Tanzania’s ambitions to become a semi-industrialised country by 2025 are highly dependent on its energy appetite and flexible policies that will enable the manufacturing industry to reach a minimum of 40 per cent contribution to the country GDP from 28.6 per cent in 2017, as highlighted by CIA World Factbook. Currently, the manufacturing sector is mainly centred in processing of local agricultural goods. PSMP and industrialisation strategies have not been updated to pave room for flexible policy coordination and adoption, taking into account the realities of all economic and political stakeholders.

Mr Kanza is Energy and Natural Resources Lead, KPMG in Tanzania (akanza@kpmg.co.tz). The views and opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of KPMG.