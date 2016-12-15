Review forest policy, beekeepers say

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.national.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has been urged to support beekeeping to exploit its great potential.

To that effect, stakeholders have proposed that beekeeping be shifted to the Ministry of Agriculture to open up more opportunities, increase production and create more jobs.

They hope that by doing so, more honey and beeswax will be produced to feed into factories.

Currently, beekeeping is under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

They claim currently, bees are regarded as important only for pollinating trees and not treated as crucial for driving industrial development and increasing revenue.

They believe that is why there is a shortage of equipment for harvesting honey and processing.

Even boots, pipe smoke, buckets and bottles for keeping honey, machines to melt wax, honey-processing plant and protective gear have to be imported while the Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta) and the Small Industries Development Organisation (Sido) can make them.

“Tanzania’s beekeeping industry has huge potential,” Singida Youth Entrepreneurs and Consultants Cooperative Society president Philemon Kiemi told BusinessWeek.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourisms, Tanzania is Africa’s second largest honey producer.

It produces 38,000 tonnes annually compared with Ethiopia’s 50,000 tonnes.

Tanzania exports 500 tonnes annually. However, experts say the country can produce up to 134,000 tonnes of honey yearly if the government reviews the forest policy to shift beekeeping to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Let government treat beekeeping as among sources of forex. This can be done by reviewing the policy and conducting a countrywide survey to establish a number of breeders, define areas for breeding and educate beekeepers,” said Mr Kiemi “Tanzania can lead in honey production in the world if the government invests in it and makes it be part of agriculture.”