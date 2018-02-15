MANAGING TASK RISKS: Shedding light on excise duty

By Shabu Maurus

Understanding various tax risks facing your business or organisation is a key step in managing the risks. This article is the second in the series of articles on main taxes administered by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA). It covers excise duty or simply ‘excise tax’.

What is excise tax?

The excise tax is an indirect tax mainly intended on local production, consumption, or supply of selected goods and services. Apart from the traditional objective of raising revenue to the government, the excise tax may be also levied to protect public safety or health, to protect public morals or to protect the environment. Excise tax on alcohol, tobacco and aged imported vehicles can probably be easily attached to some of these objectives.

Excisable goods and services

The excise tax is among the oldest taxes in Tanzania. The tax was there before 1961 and continued after Independence. In 1979 it was merged with sales tax. However, the tax was re-introduced in 1989. The tax mainly applied on goods only.

Currently, a large share of excise tax revenue comes from tobacco products, alcoholic beverages, petroleum products and motor vehicles. But excise tax is also levied on a variety of other items such as soft drinks, fruit juices, recorded DVD, VCD, CD and audio tapes, natural gas, imported furniture, imported seats, imported used motor vehicles spare parts and plastic shopping bags.

Excise tax on services is relatively new in Tanzania. The scope of excise tax started to extend to services in 2000’s. In 2002 excise duty on airtime was introduced. And 2004 on “pay-to-view television” services. Again, in 2013 the scope was further expanded to cover money transfer services through mobile phones, banks, and other financial institutions.

Excise tax rates

The excise tax is levied on either a unit or ad valorem basis. For the unit, also known as specific rate, the tax is denominated in terms of money per physical unit. Excisable beverages, tobacco, petroleum, and natural gas are typically taxed on specific rates. One litre of beer, for example, is taxed at Sh765.

Ad valorem rates, on the other hand, are based on a percentage of the value of the product or service. Currently, the rates range from 5 per cent to 50 per cent. For example, plastic shopping bags are taxed at 50 per cent. Also, importation of aged (over eight years) motor vehicles are taxed 30 per cent additional tax. Excise tax on services is also levied on an ad valorem basis. The excise rate for airtime is 17 per cent, money transfer service is 10 per cent and satellite and cable television broadcasting service is 5 per cent.

Compliance obligations

As a consumer or a customer of locally supplied excisable goods or services, there are no much compliance obligations. To you, the excise tax is just an expense.

The price the excisable goods or services you have purchased already include the excise tax. However, for importers of excisable goods, producers of excisable goods or suppliers of excisable services, there are various compliance obligations. It can be record keeping, adhering to physical controls, the filing of returns or payment of excise tax to TRA. Excise tax return and payment for a particular month are due by end of the following month. But this only applies to manufacturers of excisable goods and suppliers of excisable services. For importers of excisable goods, the excise tax is payable before clearance of goods at the customs.