Stock market players upbeat

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTz lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Listing of mobile phone operators on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) is expected to improve the bourse tremendously this year.

Under the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, 2016 telcos licensed before July 1 last year were given last month as the deadline to float 25 per cent of their shares on DSE.

“Vodacom Tanzania is performing well in the market. We have always focused on ensuring our customers enjoy the best network and attractive products and services and this will continue after issuing our IPO [initial public offering],” Vodacom Tanzania managing director Ian Ferrao told BusinessWeek.

However, he says it is too early to talk about the share price, but the management team fully understands the importance of making it affordable by taking into account benchmarks of other international telecommunications companies. According to him, once Vodacom receives final approval of prospectus for DSE listing from relevant authorities, further details of the listing will be made public.

“All the information needed by prospective investors will be contained in the company prospectus. Individuals should seek the advice of financial advisers in planning their financial affairs and potential investment decisions.”

Vodacom Tanzania was the first to meet a deadline for submitting its prospectus to the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA).

The second mobile phone company to meet a deadline was Tigo, while third was Airtel Tanzania.

Early this month, CMCA public relations manager Charles Shirima said their task was just to receive the prospectuses from the companies and it normally took 21 days to either approve them or disapprove them.

Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) director general James Kilaba has announced that the regulator would determine the fate of more than 80 telecommunications companies that had not filed prospectuses for listing on the bourse by December 31.

According to TCRA’s 2016 report, nine mobile phone companies have been registered apart from the several internet services providers and telecoms exchange companies.

The Orbit Securities executive director for operations, Mr Juventus Simon, recently said the listing of telcos on DSE would increase transactions.

“We encourage Tanzanians to grab the opportunity and buy shares in large quantities in big mobile phone operators listed on DSE. This is a viable means for economic empowerment,” Mr Simon said.

Core Securities chief executive officer George Fumbuka told BusinessWeek that the law on compulsory listing of telecoms can only bring positive results if CMSA and the government create conditions for fair deals and affordable pricing at DSE.

“It is important to bear in mind that share prices of listed companies will be very expensive. Take for example the share capital of Vodacom for listing, which would go as far as Sh500 billion. For three or five strong companies the shares could be massive.”