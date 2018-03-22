Ardhi,University,experts,contracted,carry,valuation,study,areas,people,live,TRC

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTz lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has identified 2,845 people who will be compensated as they will leave their areas to pave the way for the undertaking of the first phase of the standard-gauge railway (SGR) project between Dar es Salaam to Morogoro.

TRC director general Masanja Kadogosa said Ardhi University experts had been contracted to carry out a valuation study in areas where 2,845 people live. “Cooperation between the residents along the planned railway line and contractors is very good.”

According to him, the experts have completed 80 per cent of their work on the phase that will cover 332km. TRC has identified that 74 per cent of land belongs to the corporation and therefore paying compensation there is out of the question. Speaking at a ceremony to launch the second phase of the SGR project from Morogoro to Makutupora in Dodoma last week, Mr Kadogosa said the contractor was going on well with the work to complete the first phase.

Works, Transport and Communication minister Makame Mbarawa said the government had disbursed Sh1.023 trillion to the contractor and for compensating villagers whose land would be taken to implement the project.

According to Prof Mbarawa, the second phase, covering 426km from Morogoro to Makutupora, requires Sh1.9 billion.

The work is expected to be completed in the 2020/21 financial year. He said costs of undertaking first and second phases of the project would be Sh4.3 trillion.

President John Magufuli said the government had awarded a contract to Yapi Merkezi, of Turkey, for both phases.

The President said at least Sh15 trillion would be spent on constructing the 1,219km SGR between Dar es Salaam and Mwanza in five phases.

The SGR will replace the existing narrow gauge line built over a century ago.

The completion of the project will ease transportation of heavy cargoes which are now hauled by trucks, leading to destruction of such expensive infrastructure, he said.

“More than Sh500 billion has been issued to the contractor to implement part of the project.”

The Turkish ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Ali Davutoglu, assured President Magufuli of continued cooperation between the two countries in implementing various development projects.

Mr Davutoglu is optimistic that the completion of the Central Line project will facilitate regional trade and help Tanzania achieve its goal of becoming a middle-income economy by 2025.