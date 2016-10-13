Tanzania’s tourism future looks increasingly bright

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro has been declared the leading tourist attraction in Africa.

That was announced during the World Travels Africa and Indian Gala in Zanzibar on April 9, boosting Tanzania’s image in continental tourism.

The mountain attracted 44,366 visitors during the 2015/16 financial year.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest in Africa, and rises about 4,900 metres (16,000 ft) from its base to 5,895 metres (19,341 ft) above sea level.

It is also the world’s highest freestanding mountain. Kilimanjaro has three volcanic cones-- Mawenzi, Shira and Kibo. Mawenzi and Shira are extinct but Kibo, the highest peak, is dormant and could erupt again. The most recent activity was about 200 years ago; the last major eruption was 360,000 years ago.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) believes that together with other initiatives, the country stands a chance of increasing the number of visitors.

It will also use Tanzanians in the diaspora to market Tanzania’s tourism.

The government has purchased two aircraft in an effort to revive Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) and help attract visitors.

The country plans to attract 2 million tourists next year, up from the current 1.1 million.

TTB is cooperating with Ethiopia, South Africa and Qatar airlines to that effect.

It has also signed memoranda of understanding with some hotels, travel agents and the Tanzania National Parks.

Already, the number of international arrivals to the Ngorongoro Crater increased to 39,838 in July this year, up from 38,878 during the same period a year before.

Tourism promotion to the Southern circuit whose major attractions include Selous Game Reserve and Ruaha National Park will be enhanced.

However, TTB’s budget in the 2016/17 is Sh2.6 billion, down from Sh4.6 billion last financial year.

But out of Sh4.6 billion that was allocated to the board last year, only Sh655 million was disbursed.

During the period, the board was quoted by a section of local media as saying between Sh15 billion and Sh17 billion was needed for tourism marketing.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Jumanne Maghembe early this year said the government would increase the budget to attract more tourists.

He said the aim was increase the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product Sh8.8 trillion in the next two years.

However, the budget has been reduced. The government has promised to release the funds as budgeted.

TTB managing director Devota Mdachi is confident that the target of attracting 2 million tourists next year will be attained.

She has thanked the government for supporting the board in disbursing funds regularly, unlike in the last financial year. “With realistic market strategies, we are confident of reaching the target. We have categorised sources of tourists to make our marketing team easy to link up with its partners.”

The board targets the UK, US, Germany, China, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Indi, and South Africa in marketing campaigns.

Recently, a government delegation visited Dubai to learn how tourism is marketed.

“Dubai is doing well in tourism, with the number of its annual international tourists averaging 14 million. We are also on the right track,” Ms Mdachi said.

Lessons drawn from Dubai’s tourism board include the use of social networks to market the sector. Adverts are translated into19 languages.

Dubai has a strong relationship with Emirates Airlines which transports tourists to various attractions.

A recent Bank of Tanzania economic review established that tourism is the country’s leading foreign exchange earner, generating $2.2 billion (about Sh4.4 trillion) annually.