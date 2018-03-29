Tanzanian joins prestigious group of global auditors

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mr Augustino Mbogella was surprised upon learning that he would join a global platform of directors, headquartered in the US.

The 48-year-old auditor never dreamt of reaching such a milestone. He thought the highest position he could attain could be the directorship of finance or audit.

The Global Board of Directors of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), headquartered in Orlando Florida, US, appointed him in February 2018 as a member of the board, making him the first Tanzanian to be given that honour.

Only two people come from Africa: Tanzania and South Africa.

They were nominated to the board to make the total number of its members 17, according to Mr Mbogella, the former president of IIA Tanzania.

Every year IIA global organisation nominates professional internal auditors from the world to sit on its board.

It is responsible for advancing the IIA’s vision, mission and goals to support a growing membership of almost 195,000 practitioners in over 170 countries and territories around the world.

Mr Mbogella served as NMB Tanzania chief internal auditor for 10 years.

His appointment puts Tanzania on the global map of the internal audit profession.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to serve the profession at the highest level globally. I will work hard to represent my country, the continent and the profession.”

IIA Tanzania president Enna Victor is happy with Mr Mbogella nomination. “He is a reflection of the trust that the internal audit profession in the world has on Tanzania. It is recognition of the role that IIA Tanzania has played in advancing the profession in the country, Africa and the world. We should feel proud of this recognition.”

Mr Mbogella is a certified internal auditor, certified public accountant and a risk management assurance professional.

He also holds an MBA from Eastern and Southern African Management Institute.

The father of four holds a BCom (Accounting) from the University of Dar es Salaam.

The third born in a family of eight says he dreamt of becoming big.

He persuaded his father to start schooling when he very young. Since his father was a village leader, he was registered.

The road was not a bed of roses. In the 1990’s he was forced to postpone his studies at the University of Dar es Salaam because of poor health.

Later he returned to university to complete his studies.

He started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1996.

He has over 20 years of practice, training and consulting in internal audit, risk management and governance matters.

IIA Tanzania is a member of IIA Global since 2006 and has over 1,000 members from both the public and private sector.

Its mission is to develop the professional of internal audit in Tanzania through training and other related services.

Throughout the world, the IIA is recognised as the internal audit profession’s leader in certification, education, research, and technical guidance.

It is also the internal audit profession’s global voice, chief advocate, recognised authority, acknowledged leader and principal educator on governance, risk, and internal controls.