Tariffs for voice calls fall, new report shows

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tznationamedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Indicative weighted average tariffs (WAT) per minute (before VAT) for voice calls within and outside the network, international calls and sending short messages decreased in 2017.

The latest quarterly report by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has shown that WAT for a call within the networks decreased by 17 per cent between 2016 and 2017.

TCRA directed mobile networks to charge their customers with an average price of Sh249 per minute to make a local voice call within a network (without tax) in 2017, down from Sh300 in 2016.

TCRA lowered basic prepaid tariffs per minute from Sh405 per minute in 2016 to Sh329 in 2017.

Also the indicative average prices for making voice calls to East Africa fell to Sh745 per minute in 2017 from Sh884 in 2016.

WAT to make international calls decreased to Sh1,273 from Sh1,626 during the same period.

TCRA also cut WAT to send short messages locally and internationally during October to December 2017 compared to same months in 2016.

Indicative prices to send short messages to local networks fell to Sh51 per SMS in 2017 from Sh69 in 2016.

On sending short messages to international destinations, the average prices decreased to Sh95 in 2017 from Sh170 per message in 2016.

As an impact for the decrease of basic prepaid per minute tariffs (without tax), Airtel, Tigo and Smart (Benson) subscribers enjoyed cheap prices to make voice calls within and outside the networks during the same period.

However, costs of making Vodacom, Halotel, Zantel and TTCL calls remained the same during the period. Price to make a call within Airtel decreased by 31 per cent as it declined to Sh219 in fourth quarter of 2017 from Sh360 per minute (before tax) recorded in the same period 2016.

Also costs of making calls within the networks for Tigo and Smart eased from Sh360 and Sh84 respectively to Sh261 and Sh60.

However, Vodacom, Zantel, Halotel and TTCL prices remained constant: at Sh270, Sh157, Sh228 and Sh154 respectively.

But Vodacom and Tigo subscribers paid above WAT of Sh249 in 2017. For case of making voice calls to outside networks, Vodacom, Aitel, Smart and Tigo tariffs also eased to Sh330, Sh361, Sh150 and Sh348 in fourth quarter of 2017 from Sh361, Sh451, Sh210 and Sh480 in 2016, respectively.

Those of Zantel, Halotel and TTCL remained at Sh249, Sh228 and Sh274 respectively. But Vodacom, Airtel and Tigo charged more than the WAT of Sh329 per minute in 2017.

On making calls to other East African countries, Airtel, Smart (Benson) and Tigo decreased their charges to Sh750, Sh198 and Sh739 from Sh1,035, Sh435 and Sh1,020 in 2016 respectively.

Meanwhile Vodacom and Zantel maintained the same charges of Sh719 and Sh1,020 per minute.

Halotel and TTCL increased prices to make calls to other East African countries to Sh1,033 and Sh650 during fourth quarter of 2017 compared with Sh450 and Sh600 per minute in 2016 respectively.

Airtel, Halotel and Zantel charged more tariffs than WAT of Sh745. Airtel, Smart, Tigo and TTCL reduced their tariffs on making international calls from Sh2,098, Sh2,908, Sh1,737 and Sh733 in fourth quarter of 2016 to Sh1,520, Sh536, Sh1,258 and Sh600 in 2017.

However, Vodacom, Halotel and Zantel tariffs remained at Sh1,090, Sh1,330 and 1,200.

As indicative tariffs to send short massages to local and international destinations decreased, there also some impacts on price changes to mobile networks.

Airtel, Smart, Tigo and Vodacom decreased their charges to Sh50, Sh40, Sh51 and Sh51 during fourth quarter of 2017 to Sh69, Sh54, Sh70 and Sh70 per SMS in 2016.

But Halotel, TTCL and Zantel charges remained at Sh30, Sh37 and Sh69.

Airtel’s charge of Sh215 to sent a text message to internationally was higher than WAT of Sh170 during the fourth quarter of 2017.