MANAGING TAX RISKS : Tax disputes resolution in Tanzania

By Straton Makundi

Last week we continued our discussion on tax dispute resolution mechanisms in Tanzania, focusing on tax objections. The article looked at key matters for the tax payer to pay attention when filing a tax objection.

These include a need to adhere to the 30 days’ time limit for filing an objection from the time when an assessment was issued as provided for in the tax laws.

Objections will be rejected if filed outside this period. As per the Tax Administration (General) Regulations, 2015 if the tax payer wishes to extend the deadline for filing an objection, a 7 days minimum notice period must be requested.

Further, the tax payer must ensure that each assessment is objected separately even when the reasons are the same. We also noted that an objection shall not be admitted if the tax payment requirement has not been met (payment must be made on or before the due date for filing an objection which is 30 days of the assessment) except for cases where it has been waived or reduced by the Commissioner General.

The Tax Administration (General) Regulations, 2015 limits the request for the waiver of the tax payment requirement on objection to within 14 days of the assessment.

We also emphasized the need for the tax payer to engage with TRA once the objection is admitted by providing all the required documents and information to ensure that the tax officers/Commissioner are convinced that the tax assessment has weaknesses and require some changes in favor of the tax payer.

Today’s article concludes the discussion on tax objections by looking at the TRA proposal for determination of an objection and tax decisions which can be contested without filing tax objections.

Proposal for determination

When the TRA Commissioner General decides to amend the assessment (based on the objection/further evidence provided) or refuse to amend the assessment, he/she must serve the tax payer with a proposal with his views and reasons and allow/invite the tax payer to respond on the proposal. It is important to be aware that a final assessment issued without a proposal after reviewing the objection is invalid.

Response to TRA proposal

The tax payer should respond to the proposal within 30 days. If this is not done a final assessment will be issued by TRA. This gives the tax payer the opportunity to clarify matters not understood or misunderstood by TRA.

Tax decisions which can be contested without filing objections

There are some other tax decisions/claims which can be directly directed to the Tax Revenue Appeals Board without starting with an objection. These include:

• Withholding tax claims in the form of certificates

• Employment tax claims e.g PAYE Certificate and/SDL Certificate.

Other decisions whose appeal can be directed to the Board include calculation of the Commissioner General of amount due for refund, drawback or repayment of any tax, duty, levy or charge; refusal by the Commissioner General to make any refund or repayment; the decision by Commissioner General to register or refusal to register any trader for VAT.

Under the Tax Revenue Appeals Act, 2000and the Tax Revenue Authority Act, the tax payer can appeal the above disputes directly to the Tax Revenue Appeals Board without lodging an objection.

It is worth noting that filing an objection on all types of tax claims may putunnecessary cash flow pressure on the company/ entity due to the requirement to pay the deposit of 1/3 of the total amount of tax assed or the undisputed tax whichever is higher.