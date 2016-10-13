MANAGING TAX RISKS : Tax disputes resolution in Tanzania

By Straton Makundi

We have so far looked at tax dispute resolution mechanism in Tanzania from tax audits, tax assessment and tax objections. We noted that tax objection is an internal tax dispute resolution mechanism and the first attempt by a tax payer to resolve a tax dispute.

Experience has shown thatdespite the lack of an independent body within TRA to deal with objections, when this process is used properly it can help toresolve a tax dispute.

The tax payer should aim to resolve a tax dispute at this stage by participating actively through provision of missing information, evidences and clarification to the tax officers. The tax payer should consider the use of a tax consultant to smoothen the process. Tax officers should also positively engage with the tax payer with a view to resolve the tax dispute at this stage by considering all information, evidences and clarifications provided by the tax payer.

Other Procedures to Resolve a Tax Dispute

There are other procedures a tax payer may pursue if after an objection a tax payer is still not satisfied with the decision of the TRA Commissioner General. The tax payer may first appeal the tax decision externally to the Tax Revenue Appeals Board, then to the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal and lastly to the Court of Appeal.

Appeals to the Tax Revenue Appeals Board

If after an objection a tax payer is still not satisfied with the decision of the TRA Commissioner General, he may first appeal the tax decision externally to the Tax Revenue Appeals Board. The Board hears tax appeals on disputes arising from revenue laws administered by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The Board is the first Original jurisdiction to hear civil disputes of tax nature. The objections raised to the Board should arise from final determination of an assessment by the TRA Commissioner General.

A tax payer should file a notice of intention to appeal to the Board within 30 days from when the TRA Commissioner General decision was made and serve the notice to the Commissioner General. The appeal should be filed with within 45 days of Commissioner General’s decision. Failure to comply with the timelines or serving of the notice shall make the appeal incompetent.

Appeals to the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal

If the tax payer is still aggrieved after the decision of the Tax Revenue Appeals Board, he can appeal to the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal. This is the second chance of appeal and the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal hears tax appeals disputes arising from Tax Revenue Appeals Board.

A notice of appeal to the tribunal should be filed within 15 days from the Tax Revenue Appeals Board decision. The notice must be served to the other party within 15 days from date of the Board’s the decision otherwise the appeal shall be deemed invalid and will be struck out by the tribunal. However, extension of time to lodge the notice of appeal can be granted when there is a reasonable cause.

Appeals to the Court of Appeal

This is the third and final opportunity to resolve a tax dispute. Thus when a tax payer is not satisfied with the decision of the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal he can appeal against the decision to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal will only entertain disputes on matters of laws. A notice of intention to appeal should be lodged and served to the other party 14 days from the decision of the Tribunal. Failure to do so to shall invalidate the appeal.