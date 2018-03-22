By Karl Lyimo , israellyimo@yahoo.com

I regularly receive emails from Simon Black Esq., who describes himself as ‘an international entrepreneur, investor, permanent traveler – and a free man.’ He’s nonetheless ‘reachable’ at .

The founder of ‘Sovereign Man @SovereignMan,’ Mr Black claims that, “on average, I travel to over 40 countries yearly … doing business, investing, exploring emerging markets, establishing and maintaining important relationships…”

According to one Editor, Mr Black’s free daily e-letter, ‘Notes from the Field,’ is about “using the experiences from his travels to help other people achieve more freedom, make more money, keep more of it – and protect it all from bankrupt governments…”

Sheesh!

March 8 this year, I received his ‘Notes from the Field’ (in Santiago-Chile) titled ‘Rhode Island wants to tax pornography.’ Well, well, well…

According to Mr Black, “two Rhode Island State Senators just introduced legislation [Senate Bill S-2584] requiring Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block all ‘sexual content and patently-offensive material.’

“We’ve no idea what’s considered ‘offensive.’ But, this covers a lot of ground,” Mr Black emailed!

“Rhode Islanders could then unblock this ‘offensive content’ with a written request, presentation of a government-issued ID showing they’re over 18 years – and then making a one-time payment of $20 (to view porn!).

“ISPs collect the money – and send it to the Rhode Island Treasury as as tax revenue.”

Enforcing such a law, Mr Black says, “rests on the shoulders of the ISPs. If they fail to respond to reports of unblocked pornography or sexual content, then they’d be fined $500 for each such omission.

“We can only image what other genius ideas politicians will come up with next,” a clearly cynical ‘Sovereign Man’ says.

Incidentally Rhode Island – officially known as ‘The State of Rhode Island & Providence Plantations’ – is in the New England region of the northeastern US, ‘the smallest in area, the eighth least-populated, and the second most-densely populated of the 50 American states.’

‘Pornography’ – ‘porn’ for short – is defined as ‘printed or visual material containing the explicit description or display of sexual organs or activity, usually intended to stimulate sexual excitement.’

So: would taxing porn widen the tax base – and, therefore, boost tax revenues of a given country like Tanzania?

Is it workable? Is the incidence of pornography known, or determinable, with certitude so as to guarantee tax revenue collections as due?

I don’t know…

But, is it surprising that several countries do indeed ogle porn tax?

Googling for ‘Porn Tax’ on the Internet raised about 24.5 million results in less than a second!

Also, taxing pornography would be some kind of censorship, perhaps resulting in reduced porn shows for fear of the taxman!

A former Dean of George Washington University Law School, Jerome Barron, argued that “a porn tax violates the First Amendment (of the US Constitution on human freedoms, rights). You can’t use taxation power as a weapon of censorship…” [See ‘A porn tax, reconsidered,’ Huffington Post, Jan. 6, 2009].

Or: can you?

Anyway, shouldn’t we tax porn to raise badly-needed public revenues – much as we impose ‘sin taxes’ on gambling, tobacco, alcoholic and other sugared products?