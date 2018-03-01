Tips on investing in stock markets to enjoy high returns

By Moremi Marwa

Last week we covered investment in bonds. As I promised we will finish the bonds piece in part of this article and will finish by looking into alternative investments — other than equity (shares) and bonds.

So, where do bonds make sense in your investment portfolio? Conservative investors who are retirees or can not tolerate the volatility of stocks/shares, other non-financial assets but “exotic, high adrenaline related asset classes” such as investments in “daladala”, “boda boda”, chicken rearing, etc — which are relatively tough for an old aged retiree — might choose to invest a large percentage of their assets in bonds.

Less conservative and liberal investors might put smaller portion of their assets in “high-quality bonds” to meet any financial needs that could arise over the next two to seven years. But, more aggressive investors might put a portion of their money in the bonds to provide them with some form of liquidity that they can use when the stock market goes on sale (i.e. the so called bear market).

Now, I know this may sound complex again, even though I laboured last week to prove that investment in bonds is not as complex. As long as you have Sh1 million (yes One Million Tanzanian Shillings) you can happily invest in bonds — be they Treasury bonds issued by the government or Corporate bonds issued by companies.

And you can buy a bond either in the primary market, under the auction conducted by the Bank of Tanzania via your stock broker or your bank, who have access to these auctions on behalf of their customers under the so-called primary dealers licences or you can buy a bond in the secondary market at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange via placing the order with your stock broker or your banker.

You may, however, wish to note that yields — probably a complex term used by those practising in the financial markets (but basically meaning interest rates) — have been declining in the recent past. Few months ago you could loan money to the government in a five years tenor bonds at yield/interest rates of 15 per cent to 18 per cent; but is now 12 per cent — there are reasons for this, of which I will not explain here. Despite such decline in interest rates on bonds — the challenge is that you can earn almost nothing these days if you keep your Sh1 million in cash or in a bank.

In fact, after you deduct inflation, you may be losing money by holding cash. At least bonds, which also do not attract capital gains tax, provide some relatively good income. So, you better pay attention into it now — probably more than ever. Bonds listed at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange as of today is about Sh8 trillion — but mainly owned by institutional investors (e.g. banks, pension funds, insurance companies, other fund managers); retail/individual investors participation in the bonds space is so far insignificant — contributing less than 2 per cent of all investors.

Alternative investments

Any investment other than stocks/shares, bonds and cash (cash, whether in hand or at bank — in the form of fixed or term deposits, or savings) are defined as alternative investments. As it is, many alternatives are illiquid (in other words, they are hard to sale), they tax inefficient, and are laden with high expenses. That said, they have two attractive attributes: they can (sometimes) generate superior returns; and they may be uncorrelated to stock and bonds markets, which basically means they can help to diversify your investment portfolio and reduce your overall risk of investment. For example, if the stock market decline by 20 per cent, you may not suffer 20 per cent of your net worth, because all your eggs are not in one basket — that way any challenge you face is smaller. Next week we will examine four of these alternative investments: real estate investment trusts, private equity funds, gold and hedge funds.