Why demonetising 80pc of Indian currency is wise move

By Sir Andy Chande

Most of the countries have informal market. The percentage varies. Developing countries have a larger share than the developed ones. In case of India 40 per cent of wealth is stashed away as black cash with a third of its business operating in the informal sector.

Both print and electronic media in India are daily conveying to the public misinformation on the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

In fairness to Prime Minister Modi’s government besides positive results already brought out such as $80 billion worth of high-value currency notes deposited in the banks, $10 billion black money is declared since minister Arun Jaitley announced of partial tax amnesty in March which has raised $4.5 billion in tax. One should also be advised of kudos from the initiative from the world media and international institutions.

This historic decision is welcomed by World Bank, IMF, European Union and by all the reputed international organisations who are supporting this historic move.

Forbes, five days after the decision, published an article titled “India’s Great Bank Note Switch Appears To Be Working – $30 Billion in Rupees deposited in Banks.” The article notes that a move of this magnitude would result in “obvious chaos”, but points that “so far at least it looks as if it is working.” The article goes on to call the scheme “a clever plan and well implemented.”

New York Times quoted an expert as saying it was a wise move. “The plan, top secret until Mr Modi’s announcement, was hailed by financial analysts as bold and potentially transformational for India. (It is also a high-stake experiment, “the article said

Washington Post called PM Narendra Modi’s initiative as ‘ambitious’ and in keeping with his election time vow to initiate a crackdown against black money. The Post said black money in India ‘is estimated to total from $400 billion to more than $1 trillion’.

Singapore-based The Independent in a glowing article titled “Modi does a Lee Kuan Yew to stamp out corruption in India”.

Lee Kuan Yew was the Singaporean Prime Minister for several decades and is considered the architect of modern Singapore. “Government leaders feel that the sudden move by the Indian Prime Minister has brought new respect for him.

Bloomberg and Swiss global financial services company UBS Group AG are recommending that Australia should follow India’s lead and scrap its biggest bank notes. European Union has either already demonetized €500 bill or are in the process of doing so.

World leaders should welcome and encourage countries to take such actions which will make it difficult, if not impossible, for the black money operators to function.