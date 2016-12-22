Why your tier-three bank stock may be worth little

By George Bodo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) central bankers are having a torrid time maintaining financial sector stability, going by events over the past 20 months.

A combination of rising non-performing loans and slowing economies, especially the commodity-driven economies, continues to impact negatively on commercial banks’ balance sheets, rendering some of them insolvent.

Between January 2015 and the time of my writing, I had counted 14 insolvency cases in this region. In 2015, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) took over three banks.

In the same year, Zimbabwe’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, cancelled banking licences of three commercial banks for repeatedly failing to trade out of chronic liquidity and solvency challenges.

This year, I have counted eight similar actions across the region: in June, Democratic Republic of Congo’s central bank, Banque Centrale du Congo, took over the management of BIAC, the country’s third largest commercial bank, ostensibly to safeguard depositors’ interests.

In July, the Central Bank of Nigeria had to take over the running of Skye Bank, the 8th largest bank by total assets. In August, Zambia’s central bank, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), took possession of three financial services companies due to insolvency. Three months later, it swung into action again, taking over the running of Intermarket Bank. In September, Moçambique’s central bank, Banco de Moçambique, had to take over the management of Moza Banco, Moçambique’s fourth largest bank by total assets for ostensibly failing to meet its liquidity obligations as well as being undercapitalised.

A month later, it was forced into action again, ordering the liquidation of Nosso Banco, a small bank with an assets base of Sh8 billion ($80 million).

In late October, Tanzania’s central bank, Bank of Tanzania took over management of Twiga Bancorp Limited, a state-owned entity, citing undercapitalisation. In Uganda, the Central Bank, Bank of Uganda, took over the running of Crane Bank, the country’s fourth largest bank at the time, in late October.

In Ghana, public sector loans almost brought down commercial banks, to the extent that the proportion of banks’ non-performing loans attributable to the public sector increased significantly from just 3.2 per cent at the beginning of 2015, to 14.2 per cent by the close of July.

Authorities acted quickly with restructures of some of the state-guaranteed bad debts, especially debts owed by Ghana’s Volta River Authority (VRA), being initiated. Similar restructuring arrangements had to be initiated for debts owed by Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) to the banks.

I mean it was a concerted effort to keep Ghanaian banks afloat otherwise the sector was staring at possible seismic insolvencies. In all these cases, the keywords are undercapitalisation, insolvency and protecting depositors’ interests. All too familiar narratives. I just don’t know who’s next on the line.

Some of these banks being taken over appear to be systemically important institutions, like in the case of Uganda, the DRC and Moçambique.

And in all these cases, the affected central bankers have been at pains to reassure their markets that everything is normal. In any case, banking is all about confidence. Central bankers, therefore, have to do ‘whatever it takes’ to restore confidence. It seems commercial banks in SSA are wading through mud. The balance sheet gravy train has ground to a halt. The period of balance sheet aggression, where banks could post year-on-year growth rates, north of 20 per cent in earning assets, is over.

For the next three years or so, investors will need to get used to sub-10 per cent annual growth rates. As for now, portfolio management will be the order of the day, especially for banks with asset delinquency rates exceeding 10 per cent.

And investors seem to have factored in this, as shown by the massive extent of discounting they continue to apply on bank stocks. In fact, bank valuations have collapsed, literally. In Nigeria, banks are currently trading at an average trailing price-to-book value of just 40 basis points.

In 2013, they were trading at par with their book values. In Ghana, banks are trading at below their book values (90 basis points times their book values). In 2013, they traded at an average of two-and-a-half times.

In Kenya, banks are currently trading at par with their book values. In 2013, they were traded at an average of three-times their book values

Price-to-book ratio (or P/B Ratio) is a ratio used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value. By definition, book value refers to the total amount a company would be worth if it liquidated its assets and paid back all its liabilities.

So bad are the valuations that commercial banks have kept off equity capital raising. KCB Group had to cancel a planned equity capital raising ostensibly due to ultra-low valuations. Banks are likely to swap equity capital with long-term debts.

KCB Group has already disclosed a $100 million (KSh10 billion) long-term Tier II debt deal with a multilateral lender to replace planned equity capital raising. And there are a number of other banks planning to strengthen their balance sheets via Tier II capital.

So just how much can an investor pay for a bank at this juncture?

Before I answer that question, let me give you a story to help paint a broader perspective. About two weeks ago, Kenya’s central bank announced that State Bank of Mauritius, through SBM Holdings, will acquire the entire share capital of Fidelity Bank. On the very same day, SBM Holdings filed cautionary announcement with the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, where it is listed, on the same.

However, the contents of SBM holdings’ cautionary filing with the Stock Exchange were rather bizarre. In the filing, SBM Holdings said it would acquire the entire share capital of Fidelity Bank for just Sh100. Yes, Sh100.

At its last financial reporting, which was for the period ended March 31, Fidelity Bank’s share capital stood at Sh1.5 billion.

Now SBH Holdings is set to acquire share capital worth Sh1.5 billion for just Sh100. That’s a mind-boggling valuation. Essentially, they’ve bought Fidelity Bank for nothing.

This transaction lifted the lid on the toxicity of earning assets among smaller banks. At its last reporting, Fidelity had reported non-performing loans of Sh1.6 billion, which represented 17 per cent of its total gross loans.

However, from the valuation, it seems underlying credit risks the bank was carrying on its balance sheet could have been much higher than it reported.

Usually, high asset non-performance levels pose two problems for a bank: first, it elevates impairment adjustments in a bank’s income statement, hence sometimes resulting in operating losses.

These losses usually appropriate shareholders’ capital; and when accumulated, can create a capital hold (which has to be filled at some point). Second, non-performing loans have to be funded on a daily basis, and sometimes at elevated costs.

Consequently, they can create serious funding problems. This explains why for weeks, the CBK literally kept Fidelity afloat through clearing house support.

So now back to my question. Generally for banks, book value forms the valuation baseline. And this is because of the nature of a bank’s business.

As you maybe aware, banks create value from the liability side. Premiumisation or discounting of book value now depends on such critical factors as asset book quality, deposit/distribution franchise value (which informs funding/liquidity positions), the strength of its target marketing, physical asset valuations (such as real estate) and of course future earning potential. At the moment, all these valuation factors, when mixed, do not yield a sweet investment cocktail. In my broad assessment, the big tier-one banks can attract slight premiums above their book values in the order of 50 basis points on the higher side. The mid-tier two banks can easily fetch prices at par with their book values while their tier-three counterparts may have to be discounted against their book values.

That’s how cheaper they are likely to get.