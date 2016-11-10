By Karl Lyimo israellyimo@yahoo.com

A year after the 5th Phase Government of Tanzania President, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, was sworn into the Highest Office in the Land on Nov. 5, 2015, the call for ‘industrialisation’ has become the rage of the day.

That’s especially the case following the President’s fervent, publicly-repeated desire to put Tanzania on the path to a semi-industrialised, middle-income country in the next decade as per the National Development Vision-2025.

In resonance with – and response to – the President’s avowed commitment, top personages in his Administration and elsewhere have taken up the industrialisation exhortation as a matter of course.

For instance, the Permanent Secretary of the Industry, Trade &Investment Ministry, Dr. Adelhelm Meru, took the opportunity of an interview with a Dar-based news Agency, TanzaniaInvest, to explain the focus of the Magufuli Regime on industrialisation – including key industrial subsectors and the opportunities available to prospective investors.

Revealing that Tanzania’s development is based on the vision ‘Industrial Growth for Jobs Creation’ – spelled out in the National Development Vision-2025; the current 5-Year Dev-Plan, and the FY-2016/17 Govt. Budget – Dr Meru explained why such inordinate emphasis is being put on industrialisation today.

Noting that countries which have developed strong economic bases did so through industrialisation, the Perm-Sec explained that industries create jobs, generate revenues, embrace new technologies and motivate trade in industrial products… [For details, see ‘Dr Adelhelm Meru on Tanzanian industrialisation,’ Business Times: Oct. 27, 2016].

A renown member of the mass media fraternity in Tanzania, Jamaal Mlewa, cited Industry, Trade & Investment Minister Charles Mwijage as saying ‘the (Magufuli) Govt. is marketing eight areas to prospective private investors in its industrialisation efforts: Manufacturing, Infrastructure development, Agriculture, Mining, Tourism, Fisheries, Energy, and Information & Communications Technology (ICT)…

‘We’re looking to increasing investments in these areas,’ the Minister told potential investors at a Deloitte Breakfast Meeting, revealing that ‘Tanzania’s 2nd 5-Year Development Plan (FYDP-II: FY-2016/17-2020/21) aims at boosting industrialisation, with total investment of Tsh107trn to be sourced from public and private sectors…’ [See ‘Of industry-driven economies: the pros and cons in the Tanzanian case,’ Business Times: Oct. 27, 2016].

However, Journo Mlewa notes, “stakeholders doubt the government’s ‘heart-and-soul’ commitment to enable investors guide Tanzania towards the noble objective of attaining a semi-industrialised, middle-income economy in a decade hence!

“A Survey titled ‘The Sixth Business Leaders Perception of the Investment Climate in Tanzania-2015’ notes that corruption is still rampant. The July/August-2015 Survey proclaims that doing business in Tanzania is increasingly difficult…!”

Also – according to the Journalist – ‘the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation identifies corruption, tax administration, level of taxes and access to finance as major disciplines that routinely keep prospective investors away!

The Foundation nonetheless acknowledges that “the new (President Magufuli) leadership has come out with a new approach that gives potential investors a modicum of confidence that something positive is happening; that discipline and professionalism are returning into public service,” the TPSF Executive Director, Godfrey Simbeye, said in launching the Survey Report…’

Oh, I don’t know… But, while industrialisation is a very good thing for an Economy, the odds against effective, meaningful and sustainable industrialisation in this day and age are daunting! That’s especially so regarding Third World countries like Tanzania that’re indecently dependent on so-called ‘development partners’ for budgetary and development expenditures!

As it happens, bilateral ‘development partners’ are themselves industrialised countries, while multilateral ‘partners’ – like the World Bank and the IMF – are heavily on the former’s side every which way you look at it!