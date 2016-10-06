You’re killing private sector, govt told

Dar es Salaam. Tax consultants have criticised the government for weakening the private sector.

They say the government has been implementing counter-productive policies on the course of expanding the tax base.

Corporate tax lawyer Kibuta Ongwamuhana has spoken of weaknesses in dealing with the formalisation of businesses to expand the tax base.

That is done contrary what the second and third phase governments did to increase capacity of the private sector so as contribute significantly to economic development.

“What we are witnessing now is different from what former presidents did to revamp the private sector through formalising informal businesses. President Mkapa initiated the formalisation programme known as Mkurabita and his successor began to implement it, but now it appears that the government has lost direction, said Dr Ongwamuhana, who is a managing partner of Akolaw.

He was speaking to BusinessWeek on the sidelines of a tax forum organised by Ernst &Young and AmChan Tanzania last week.

He warned that efforts to collect more revenue in the long run would hit the wall unless there is a political will to transform informal businesses for expanding the tax base.

“Each president comes up with his own initiatives. But the direction is lost on improving the economy.”

According to him, President John Magufuli wants the government to run projects rather than the private sector.

The stance is different from that of his predecessors, who distanced the government from active engagement in business.

Another tax consultant, Mr Sylvester Ntunga, who heads Infosys IPS Ltd finance section, says the multiplicity of taxes, especially under the new Finance Act is inimical to business development.

“What is taking place now is narrowing space for business development. In fact there is what it is termed as dead weight loss in the current economy,” he says.

He defines dead weight loss as the tendency of the government to weaken business expansion through bad taxation, while in doing so it starves its own avenues for collecting more revenue as financial muscles of business operators shrink.

The tax system must be accompanied by measures of stimulating private sector growth so that more spaces for enhancing revenue collection in short and long terms are guaranteed, according to him.

According to the Ernst &Young head of Tanzania tax advisory services, Mr Thom Philbert, the 2016 Finance Act has provisions which are unclear to business operators. He gave the examples of withholding tax and VAT on banking services. “Despite the fact that the government has been clarifying that VAT on banking services will be borne by banks, in principle consumers have to bear the burden under the VAT system in any country of the world.”