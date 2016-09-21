‘Dark era’ looms for the media

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli’s administration will once again play defense after the tabling of the Media Services Bill, 2016, which has already been roundly condemned as worse than the infamous News Paper Act of 1976 it seeks to replace.

Media practitioners and human rights activists who have for decades been fighting to see the draconian Newspapers Act repelled have told Political Platform they were “disappointed” and felt “betrayed” by the proposed piece of law.

They noted that the Bill was “more dangerous” and “more repulsive” than the Act that the government has for years been using to gag the media for what it deemed to be wayward behaviour.

Mr Kajubi Mukajanga, executive secretary of the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), said contents of the Bill were “alarming” and not exactly what the stakeholders were expecting.

He noted that the proposed Bill was all about controlling the media, and not improving working environment. “By seeking to establish a board to oversee the media, they are trying to tell us that the powers of the ministers have been reduced, and he is no longer the complainant, prosecutor, judge and the hangman as the case is with the 1976 Act, but that’s not how things truly are,” he said.

The proposed legislation rankled media outlets and advocates who decried it as an affront to the freedom of expression. They also claimed the bill allowed the government to wield a “sword of vengeance” over the media.

“Essentially, the board is just an arm of the minister, they (board members) are appointed by him and remain answerable to him. The minister is still vested with too much power, and that’s why I say this bill is even worse than the Newspaper Act.”

And Onesmo Olengurumwa, national coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), has urged the media fraternity and lobbyists to fight the “dangerous” Bill. “It must be fought against accordingly. A media bill that seeks to close the door on journalists is not welcomed,” he said.

Critics have been outraged by many provisions in the bill. Section 7 (b) of the bill suggests that one of the obligations of private media would be to broadcast or publish news or information of national importance as the government may direct.

They argue that this is tantamount to sanctioning the media for content by giving the government a direct say on what and how information and news should be published even in private publications.

And section eight of the bill empowers the minister to issue directives for the licensing of print media, including prescribing the shareholding requirements of a company owned by a foreign national which intends to operate as a media house.

Currently, a foreign national can own 100 per cent shares in a print media house, but fears are rife now that the government wants to limit foreign ownership.

Another contentious provision is Section 56 which also gives immense powers of seizure to the Director of Information Service Department, police officer or any authorised officer if they have reasonable grounds to believe that a media house has been established, installed, maintained, operated or provided in contravention of the Act, so they may seize any equipment found there in.

And section 54 reads: “Where the Minister is of the opinion that the importation of any publication would be contrary to the public interest, it may in its absolute discretion and by order published in the Gazette, prohibit the importation of such publication.”

“The minister shall have powers to prohibit or otherwise sanction the publication of any content that jeopardises national security or public safety,” section 55 also reads.

The bill also seeks to establish the Journalists Accreditation Board consisting of seven members appointed by the Minister.

The board among other issues will accredit and issue press cards, and for one to practice as a journalist he or she shall apply for accreditation with the board in a manner prescribed in the regulation. The board will also have powers to cancel the accreditation of a journalist.

And this does not apply to mainstream journalists alone, but also affects bloggers and their social media colleagues - citizen journalists.

The bill retains the powers of the minister who will still enjoy absolute powers to prohibit importation of publications or sanction a publication.

Neville Meena, secretary of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF), said the bill “is generally bad and paints a clear picture of what is going on in the minds of those who prepared and tabled it.”

He noted: “TEF is going to organise meetings in two stages to discuss the bill, first as editors, and later we will invite all stakeholders. The government will have to listen to media stakeholders and avoid an attempts at pushing this through without engaging.”

Mr Olengurumwa said the THRDC was ready to go to court to challenge the powers of the minister in the Newspaper Act of 1976, especially on banning publication of newspapers.

The government has over the years used the Act to give the Information minister absolute powers to “exclude any newspaper or class of newspapers from the operation of all or any of the provisions of this Part (Part II: Registration of Newspapers) either absolutely or subject to such conditions as think fit.” the newspaper Act Part II: Registration of Newspapers reads.

But the government said recently Tanzania ranked better in the region when it comes to press freedom.

Information minister Nape Nnauye told the National Assembly early this year that a report conducted by independent journalists on freedom of press in 180 countries ranked Tanzania at the 11th position in Africa and 71 worldwide.