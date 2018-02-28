The failed vision of a united Africa - VIII

By Dr Peter Kafumu

After the heroic death of Patrice Éméry Lumumba, the world revered him as a martyr of pan-Africanism. Today, the legacy of Lumumba as a pan-Africanist and nationalist who wanted his Congolese people and the rest of Africa free from colonial imperialism and African countries united into one African nation endures. Everything he said, did and wrote pointed to a great pan-Africanist mind. Lumumba’s short and brief precious political life left the Congo in an unending crisis that has persisted until today.

The famous Congo Crisis all began with the March 1965 elections, when Moïse Tshombé of the Congolese National Convention Party won the election and he was to be sworn in as Prime Minister of the Republic of the Congo. But President Kasa-Vubu appointed the minority leader Évariste Kimba as Prime Minister-designate instead of Tshombé.

Parliament refused to endorse Kimba and hence paralysing the government. Following was the appointing of Kimba in place of Tshombé by the President; on 25th of November 1965, Joseph-Désiré Mobutu overthrew the government of President Kasa-Vubu and Mobutu became a self-imposed military dictator, the President of the Congo. Mobutu formed a totalitarian regime that tried to remove all colonial cultural influence, by introducing the philosophy of “national authenticity”.

In 1971, as part of his programme of “national authenticity”, Mobutu renamed the Congo Zaire. He also changed his own name from Joseph Mobutu to Mobutu Sese Seko in 1972. During his reign, Mobutu established a one-party state in which he assumed all powers building a highly centralised state.

Mobutu became a corrupt, nepotistic, and an embezzler of public funds. He built an extravagant luxurious private palace in his village Gbadolite in the north of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; 1,150 kilometres northeast of Kinshasa.

Under his four-decades rule, the country suffered from economic deterioration with widespread human rights violations, until May 1997, when the rebel leader Laurent-Désiré Kabila entered the Congo, deposed and expelled him from the country, and later died from prostate cancer in Morocco.

Laurent-Désiré Kabila, a Marxist freedom fighter since the 1960s, after deposing Mobutu became the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from the 17th May1997 to the 16th of January 2001, when he was assassinated by one of his own bodyguards.

Laurent Kabila was succeeded by his son Joseph Kabila who became the fourth President of the Republic of the Congo. It is clear that, to date, since the departure of Patrice Lumumba, the Congo has not gained any political stability. The country is in constant war over extractive resources.

The legacy of Patrice Lumumba is clearly articulated in his African nationalist and Pan-Africanist beliefs and activities, which the Western countries were not able to tolerate.

Indeed, Patrice Lumumba was killed due to his extraordinary pan-Africanist thoughts and deeds, of wanting the whole of Africa free from neo-colonialism and imperialism.

Patrice Lumumba, as a pan African martyr must bring men and women of Africa to shout “No” to African economic balkanisation and shout “Yes” to a sovereign United States of Africa. Current generation of leaders and peoples of Africa must pick up the task of the founding fathers like Patrice Lumumba of uniting Africa and carry it forward.

The struggle for the freedom and tranquility of the Congo and African unity is far from over. The challenge for all of us who want to follow in the footsteps of Patrice Lumumba is to make the leap from words to action.

We must continue to defend the freedom and unity of Africa against all odds; to protect the greater interests of the Congolese nation and the African continent, in order to ensure that Lumumba’s failed vision for one Africa is revived.

Dr Kafumu is the Member of Parliament for Igunga Constituency