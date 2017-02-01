33 years after leaving, King hails Morocco’s AU return

Addis Ababa. "I am finally home", King Mohammed VI said yesterday as the African Union readmitted Morocco after a 33-year absence, deferring the issue of Western Sahara for another day.

Morocco’s return came a day after 39 of the AU’s 54 member states agreed to allow it back in the fold, despite stiff resistance from countries such as South Africa and Algeria over the status of the disputed former Spanish colony.

Faced with the AU’s decision, Western Sahara officials appeared to accept the new reality and cast it in a positive light, saying AU membership might help speed up efforts to end a protracted conflict.

“It is a beautiful day when one returns home after too long an absence,” Mohammed VI told the closing ceremony of the AU summit in Ethiopia.

“Africa is my continent and my home. I am finally home and I am happy to see you. I missed you all.”

Morocco quit the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1984 after the bloc admitted the former Western Sahara as a separate member.

Morocco maintains that the territory under its control is an integral part of the kingdom, while the Polisario Front, which campaigns for independence, demands a referendum on self-determination.

Some had feared Morocco would seek the expulsion of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as a precondition for its own return to the AU, however the country agreed to return without conditions.

“From the moment that Morocco did not impose conditions ... we take their word for it and accept that Morocco be admitted to the African Union,” said Mohamed Salem Ould Salek, foreign minister of the SADR, which claims sovereignty over the entire territory of Western Sahara.

Salek said Monday that having Morocco in the same room would allow the SADR to pressure them into fulfilling their obligations and hold a long sought referendum.

Mohammed did not raise the issue of Western Sahara in his speech, choosing instead to highlight how Morocco as “one of the most developed African nations”, could be a boon to the continent.

‘Common economic growth’

He noted that in the past 17 years, Morocco had sealed nearly 1,000 agreements with African nations, and put in place projects such as a gas pipeline deal linking Nigeria to Europe and others to improve agricultural productivity.

He recalled that Morocco had taken part in six peacekeeping operations on the continent.

“We do not ignore the fact that we do not have unanimity in this noble assembly. We do not want to create divisions as some have insinuated,” he said.

“My vision of South-South cooperation is clear and constant. Morocco ... will be a motor for common economic growth.

“It is time that Africa’s riches benefit Africa. For too long we have looked elsewhere to make decisions, commitments. Is it not time to turn towards our own continent?”

Despite reservations by some members, outgoing chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zama said the return of Morocco would “provide a platform to strengthen African solutions to African problems.”

The busy AU summit also saw Chadian foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat take over from Dlamini-Zuma after a fierce election battle that eliminated four other candidates.

In late October,m last year, the Moroccan King paid a three-day visit to Tanzania -- the second leg of a larger East Africa tour -- during which the two countries signed 22 cooperation agreements.

That was a month after the African Union announced that Morocco had officially asked to return to the Pan-African organisation.

Amid criticism ahead of the visit, the Tanzanian government said the tour was not politically motivated.

A statement issued by the Foreign Affairs ministry said that economic interests, informed by the economic diplomacy drive, which Tanzania currently pursues, were the main factors considered in extending the invitation to the Moroccan leader.

It noted that the aim of the visit was improving relations between Tanzania and Morocco, especially in the economic front for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

Since the early 1970s, the Polisario Front, a self-proclaimed national liberation movement, has demanded an independent state in Western Sahara and an end to the Moroccan presence there.

The conflict over Western Sahara -- a territory in southern Morocco -- began in 1975 following the end of the Spanish occupation of the North African region.

In 1976, the Polisario unilaterally declared the establishment of the SADR, which -- although it lacked UN membership -- was formally recognized by a number of countries.

Willingness to return

At a July AU summit held in Rwanda, Mohammed VI directed a message to African leaders in which he expressed his country’s willingness to return to the union if the 28 states that attended the summit renounced the SADR’s membership in the union.

Late last year, King Mohammed VI reportedly asked Chadian President Idriss Déby -- who currently holds the AU’s rotating presidency -- to bring his offer up with African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and all union member states.

Morocco, however, which continues to claim sovereignty over Western Sahara, has tried hard to convince these countries to withdraw their recognition of the SADR. In 1984, Morocco withdrew its membership from the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) to protest the OAU’s formal recognition of the Sahrawi Republic. (AFP)