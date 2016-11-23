A case for resocialising women into a major political force

By Godwin Murunga gmurunga@gmail.com

This week, the Wilton Park hosted a conference themed Balanced economies, balanced societies: promoting gender parity in politics and business.

The conference was timed to kick off the #weekofwomen. There were a total of 60 participants drawn from 36 different countries in the world. Thirteen of the participants were male.

The conference reminded me of a conversation I had a few weeks ago with Daisy Amdany, the executive director of CRAWN Trust. For too long, we have understood the women vote as a gendered vote, the vote of a biological being.

And because of this, we meet people who argue that women are their own worst enemies because they do not follow their biology to vote for their own.

Women don’t live their lives simply as biological beings; they have a social life that is influenced by their kinship relations. For that reason, many factors go into the decisions they make at the ballot. Worse, there are not too many women on offer as candidates for political office.

The reasons are many but the consequence is that women do not have the luxury of choice that men have. Worse, there are embedded assumptions and attitudes in society that undermine the capacity of women to mobilise as candidates and voters. These assumptions need to be unlearned for us to make any significant steps on the gender agenda.

The Wilton Park conference was rich precisely because it reflected on these issues from a diversity of experiences. Not only did we hear from the Jamaican experience, we also heard Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Tunisia and Belgium, to name but these few.

I was glad to know that though many countries in the world have gender quarters, but for Bolivia, quarters don’t impress them as they are now focused on gender parity. Comparing this to East Africa, one wonders why we have not seen the value in up-scaling women representation as a national commitment.

The point was made repeatedly at the conference that women constitute a political, not simply gender, force.

The desire to move women into a political force was ably articulated in the opening remarks. The presenter reflected on the experience of the Women’s Equality Party in the UK. Noting that equality of women is still a priority for no one and that there is always something more important on the priority list than the gender priority, the presenter urged the need to challenge the assumption that there are other priorities from the gender priority.

She noted that unless we stop key actors from using equality as a football, as something for politicians to argue about and score political points, change will not happen.

Women’s rights, the conference reiterated, are human right and human rights are not things to score points over. Change, the presentations firmly argued, must happen but this will not occur unless the attitudes of men and women, of boys and girls are changed.

This will require a rethinking of the socialisation process, that process that instils in women patriarchal ideas of good behaviour. Well-behaved women, a conference participant urged, seldom make history.

This, of course is also true for well-behaved men. The challenge is that while men fake it until they make it, women wait until they have all qualifications in order to go for something. As one participant stated, women must remember that once you have part of the qualifications, go for it.

Finally, the conference reflected on the role of men in the struggle for equity and gender empowerment. Noting that our liberation are tied together, a participant urged the need for interventions that alter the attitudes of young men and women.

Overall, the conference made a perfect case for resocialising women from an exclusively gendered category into a political force. Someone must take up this agenda in East Africa.