A way out of the mud for CUF

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The protracted open feuding within the struggling opposition outfit, Civic United Front (CUF), intensified this week with one of the wrestling camps attempting a ‘political boardroom coup’.

CUF secretary general Maalim Seif Shariff, who has been locked in a bitter fight with comeback chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, told reporters Sunday that they had submitted nine names of new members of the party’s board of trustees to the Registration of Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita).

It’s a fresh bid to wrestle power by the Maalim Seif Shariff faction, which has suffered major setbacks in the drama since last August when Prof Lipumba withdrew his resignation, demanded his old post and office back, and threw the beleagured party into the current chaos.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has since given Prof Lipumba a shot in the arm by releasing the over Sh300 million state-sponsored party grant to his camp.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, yesterday refuted claims by chairman of the Civic United Front Supreme Governing Council, Mr Julius Mtatiro, that the party’s subvention funds were siphoned out of the Treasury.

Judge Mutungi defended the Sh369 million as legally released from the Treasury to a valid CUF account operated by party’s national leaders, not otherwise.

Despite pleas by the professor’s camp, Registrar Justice Francis Mutungi threw his weight behind the Lipumba camp, allowing the former World Bank adviser and multiple presidential aspirant to take back his office and resume his role of protecting party interests.

There has been a backlash against the Registrar -- the most recent being a tongue-lashing by Members of Parliament on Monday, who told him to taking sides and meddling in the messy internal affairs of the opposition party.

Last week, the Parliamentary Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee also warned the Registrar’s Office to get its hands off CUF and tread carefully in attempting to put the house in order.

If anything,opinion has been divided among political analysts on how to help the struggling party get back on its feet again.

“It’s like husband and wife fighting; instead of solving your issues in your house, you bring them out to the public,” Ms Mary Chatanda, CCM’s Korogwe Urban legislator said Monday in Parliament when the CUF issue came up during debate on the Prime Minister’s budget proposals for 2017/18.

There may be many who agree with her: the only solution that can save CUF should come from within the ruling party itself.

This week’s calls from within both the ruling party CCM and opposition camp for the Registrar of Political Parties to back off provide the latest evidence yet that there may be external forces now playing a chess game out of CUF.

Rival ambitions

Some analysts believe that any effort to resolve the crisis within the party structures will be neutralised and undermined as long as there are rival ambitions feeding on external machinations to weaken the opposition.

Dr Hamad Salim of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) notes that the only thing that will save the opposition is an internal arbitration process -- far from the corridors of the courts.

“There is no need to engage a foreign arbitrator in this matter, CUF themselves need to handle the dialogue process,” he says. “They should start by looking at the very things thatbring them together, and forget about those that isolate them.”

Dr Salim says the blame game that has roped in the Registrar of Political Parties is “a waste of time”.

“Whether, as the appointing authority, the President has ordered the Registrar or not, it is still a waste of time pointing fingers,” he said.

However, there are some who believe the twists and turns in the unfolding CUF crisis now make it difficult for dialogue to be effective without external intervention.

A retired Ruaha Catholic University College (Ruco) political science lecturer, Prof Gaudance Mpangala says the government has deliberately taken sides to ensure a split.

He cites the Registrar’s decision to recognise Prof Lipumba’s faction as the bonafide CUF authority at the expense of Maalim Seif and company, as an indication that there are forces working to undermine any internal bid to patch up the widening cracks.

“A permanent solution will be brought by the High Court verdict, not through dialogue. At this point, dialogue means approving Prof Lipumba as the party’s chairman, which is dangerous to the opposition coalit

Prof Mpangala explains that the problems that CUF is facing are not entirely personal. “Had they been personal or internal problems pitting two leaders, a solution would have been found by now. But we are are looking at the ruling party CCM and its government’s interests at the centre of it all.”

Prof Mwesiga Baregu, a senior lecturer and political analyst at the St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut), corroborates.

He also suggests that the problems bedevilling CUF could be beyond its capacity to fix internally. He says the party could need an arbitrator.

According to him, an independent local or foreign negotiator tasked with bringing the two sides together to identify the core source of the stalemate will be key.

He is also quick to note that Registrar should not be ruled out in any solution -- but he will have to step in within his legal bounds only to seek common ground for the feuding parties.

Prof Baregu decries the delays by the High Court to rule in the matter as contributing to the crisis.

A political science lecturer at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial University, Mr Parit Sarun, says any effort to understanding the deep crisis in CUF should first seek to fix the puzzle that is Prof Lipumba’s sudden and controversial decision to reclaim the party’s chairmanships, despite the praise he had been given for quitting active politics after his several failed bids for the presidency.