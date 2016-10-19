AU court in Arusha faces Kigali headache

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. As the African Court on Human and People’s Rights (AfCHPR) prepares for its 10th anniversary next month, the quasi-judicial organ of the African Union faces a dilemma over the withdrawal of an AU member state from its key Declaration.

Rwanda, one of the first countries to ratify the Protocol that established the Court, recently ditched a Declaration allowing individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to have direct access to the Court through, among other things, filing cases before it.

The decision by the Kigali authorities announced in March this year has come as a surprise not only for the Court, but also for many observers and regional experts on the Great Lakes region politics.

It was a surprise because Rwanda was one of the eight AU member states, including Tanzania, which had signed the Declaration accepting individual citizens and NGOs direct access to the Arusha-based Court. The other states were Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Malawi and Mali.

Rwanda is one of the 30 African countries which have ratified the Protocol - slightly over a half of the AU member countries - that established the Court whose mandate is to determine cases pertaining to violations of human and people’s rights.

But things changed early this year when the Kigali authorities sent to the AU (and the Court) that although it firmly remained party to the AfCHPR, having ratified the Protocol that established it, the country was withdrawing from the Declaration on individual and NGO access to the Court.

The newly-elected President of the Court, Justice Sylvain Ore, was at a loss in Nairobi last week over the matter during a conference of top African lawyers convened by the Pan African Lawyers Union (Palu), an advocacy group on human rights and allied issues based in Arusha.

Human rights organ

He said the Court finds itself in a dilemma because being a human rights organ, it cannot condone the violation of the rights of individuals for “whatever reasons” by any country, noting that Rwanda had been among the first signatories on the establishment of the Court.

Information on Rwanda’s apparent ditching of the legal instrument was communicated to AfCHR only a few days before hearing of a high profile case against the state filed by a jailed opposition politician Victorie Ingabire begins at the Court chambers in Arusha.

Ms Ingabire, a leader of UDF-Inkingi party, returned home in 2010 after many years in exile to contest the presidency. But she ended up being imprisoned for an alleged number of crimes, including spreading the ideology of genocide, something loathed by the authorities in power in Kigali.

She was also accused of aiding and abetting terrorism, sectarianism, divisions and undermining the internal security of the state. She was as well arraigned before the Supreme Court of Rwanda for spreading rumours which authorities there believe may incite the population against the establishment and mount the citizens against one another.

In addition to that, Rwandan authorities also indicted her of establishing an armed branch of a rebel movement, attempted recourse to terrorism, armed force and other forms of violence to destabilise established authority and violate what the authorities describe as constitutional principles.

Rwanda further claimed that her (Ms Ingabire’s) political party was not registered. To make matters worse, the opposition politician was linked to the FDLR rebels fighting President Paul Kagame’s government from the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Seeking remedy

But the outspoken opposition politician contends that her fundamental rights as enshrined in the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights had been grossly violated and was seeking remedy through the continental judicial organ for which her country is party to its establishment.

The African Court president said he was not entirely convinced by the reasons for the withdrawal, insisting that Ms Ingabire, like any other free citizen of Africa, has the right to file her case before AfCHPR as long as she felt her rights had been violated.

At the same time, he is aware of the seriousness the authorities in Kigali take the 1994 genocide which claimed the lives of over 800,000 people, most of them Tutsis and some Hutus, in a hundred day massacre that was triggered by the killing of President Juvenal Habyalimana on April 6th that year.

“The Court finds itself in a paradoxical situation whereby it is a human rights Court to which access by individuals, the real victims of human rights violations, is limited,” he told the pan African lawyers during a three-day conference at the Strathmore University.

The soft-spoken Justice Ore, who succeeded Judge Augustino Ramadhani as the fourth President of the African Court on September 5th this year, noted that for the time being AfCHPR could not do anything on Rwanda because the scope of the Court’s judicial protection of human rights was grossly limited “and so is its juriprudence”.

He cited three categories of challenges facing the Court; being legal, structural and institutional. Notable among them is failure by nearly a half of the 54 AU member states to ratify the Protocol that established it. So far, 30 of them, including the five member countries in the East African Community (EAC) have ratified the pact.

Failure by the 24 AU member countries to ratify the protocol has, according to him, limited the powers of the Court to carry out its mandate effectively and in all the AU member states in line with the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights.