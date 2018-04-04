African youth and the future of Democracy

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es salaam. Until July, 2017, Sub-Saharan Africa had a youth population of 265 million. By 2045, the population of under the age of 25 across the African continent is expected to rise by over 40 per cent according to the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD).

Africa has young men and women with huge potentials, eager to help build the continent’s future and this is being witnessed today as youths are already playing a central role in the need to protect their countries’ democracy.

The continent’s young leaders are inspiring, ambitious and passionate. However, many of them are denied any real political voice, influence or may not have the main skills to venture in the field effectively. Yet their role is essential in addressing the continent’s major problems of youth unemployment, underemployment and the lack of quality education, healthcare and basic social services. The problems of unemployment and undemocratic are mostly linked to education. Young people in the continent are receiving education in industries that have stagnated and have not kept up with global trends. Structural unemployment remains a major problem and governments need to start linking the education system to match the demands of the labour market and the society. Unless young people have a voice in the legislatures and the spheres of influence, their needs will continue to be ignored until the problem spills over into conflicts as already witnessed in countries like Gambia.

Critical to giving the youth a place at the table is the reform of political parties to become more inclusive. Parties that offer the youth really leadership opportunities will obviously have the hope for the future democracy. Yet, all is not lost in Africa. The youth of Africa has shown increased political awareness and a willingness to make their voices heard. Credit must be shown to youth of the Gambia who played a significant role in protecting the outcome of 2016 elections. And let’s not forget that in 2012 the Senegalese opposition mobilized the youth around the issue of unemployment to defeat President Abdoulaye Wade.

The future of African democracy depends on these young leaders and how they understand democracy in the first place. Since most of African country’s independence, democracy has been a song with a melody that does not attract anyone nearer.

Education on Democracy for youths in schools

Individuals have the opportunity to make their views known, and to seek out political representation to speak on their behalf. Schooling is preparation for adult life.

Therefore, students should be trained in a way that when they reach the age of eighteen, gain a vote, something that coincide with leaving school, they will have a say on the better way to democratize and eventually change the history of African unstable democracies. The future of African respect to democracy and the rule of law depends on how the upcoming generation of youth will have inherited changes.

Prof Zachariah Mwangovi from Mzumbe University insist that the future of African political situation and democracy depends on young people and that democracy which has so far been a tragedy in most of the continent’s countries should be taught direct from secondary school.

This will impart the importance of safeguarding democracy to the future leaders hence giving some hope in years to come. “Young people across our society should learn about our democracy and its value base. We need young people to reinforce and sustain a strong democracy, one resilient to extremisms of all forms. School is the best place to learn about democracy in a non-partisan, informed and balanced way,” he insisted.

He added, “Although democracy is not really emphasized in schools’ curriculum but mostly ignored, we should help our youth acquire the skills and values needed to be democratic leaders, and be resilient against extremism. This would be the best way for an African country hoping for a better future as far as democracy and respect to the rule of law is concerned.”

“Democracy thrives when citizens, regardless of age, gender, and social status, are involved in decisions that affect their lives and the society they live in. This is why young leaders if given the best background on democracy and allowed to seat in a decision making table, they can create hope of changing the existing undemocratic atmosphere for most countries in Africa,” he added.

For his side Dr James Ndibalema of Ardhi University says, “Various NGOs and activist groups in African countries should conduct mentoring sessions for promising young people in universities to increase their skills in areas such as networking, public speaking, information technology, issue advocacy and debate. As a result, several participants will be successful in attaining leadership positions within their university guilds, which bodes well for translating into political and democratic leadership in the future.”

He adds that, “This training to young people on democracy and good leadership as a curricular, will reinforce our belief that young people can change Africa for the better, and help mitigate the never ending political upheaval in most African countries brought by undemocratic leaders.”

Mr Omar Banda (PhD) University of Dar es Salaam says, “Creating political and democratic space for young people is not sufficient on its own. It is equally important to train and invest in young leaders, those of strong character and ethical backgrounds, in a bid to produce a society that generates young people who have the ability to construct and realize a vision for their communities and, collectively, their nations in the future.”

Challenges affecting youth political ambition

Political activists concur that the future democracy of the countries in Africa are at the hands of the youth but there are numerous challenges that stand as an uphill for this dream to be reached.

“As an individual who works to promote democracy in Africa, I believe that young people do have the potential to change Africa for the better, but they face significant challenges in doing so. Extreme poverty, war and internal conflict, poor governance and disease disproportionately impact youth in sub-Saharan Africa, which hosts the youngest population in the world,” Said Ahmed Hamisi, a political activist in Dar es Salaam.

The Activist adds that despite constituting the largest segment of the population, young people continue to engage in the political process at very low levels and lack sufficient formal representation in government.

“Building the capacity of young people to play a meaningful role in their communities and effectively interact with government is crucial to strengthening democratic governance in an African country.”