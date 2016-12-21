Brexit dilemma: The PM’s what after that question?

By Andy Chande

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Government is still committed to leaving the European Union. The problem the Premier faces is that the British establishment (the political class, most of the press, the City, the metropolitan ‘elite’) remains overwhelmingly pro-European. Both the Conservative and Labour parties are internally divided on “Brexit”.

I understand the Supreme Court may not deliver its judgment until early next year. If it endorses the High Court’s ruling the matter must be decided by the Parliament. If both major parties (conservative has a majority of 14 seats in the House of Commons) mobilize support in fulfilling the referendum decision which directed the people of the country to withdraw from the European Union with immediate effect the mission will succeed.

The members will need to focus on more practical aspects that affect the future economic growth and prosperity whilst underpinning cultural aspirations. Withdrawal will bring about new opportunities, built on the UK’s unique Commonwealth heritage, with a degree of flexibility not possible under the EU membership mantle. India for instance must be seen as a golden opportunity by Brexiters, with whom 72 bilateral investment treaties have come into force since 1994. Then there is Africa and China who offer new and increasing opportunities.

There will no doubt be huge opposition from EU politicians and bottleneck created by Brussels bureaucrats as EU will lose 14% of its annual revenue and a fear of few other members stretching their muscles. Over the last few weeks, there has been growing recognition that the EU faces a potentially existential problem that includes – but goes well beyond – “Brexit”.

A few days ago the New York Times made reference to David Cameroon’s comment who blamed the euro for a ‘decade of lost growth’. Prime Minister May should explore other ways to implement the referendum outcome.

Perhaps the Parliament may consider revoking the European Communities Act of 1972 but before doing so there will be need for the Parliament to adopt those European regulations and rules which will be appropriate. Discussing this action with a friend, I learnt that this is legally not workable.

It is assumed that triggering Article 50 irrevocably leads to Brexit. This could further delay if Scottish Government chooses to take their case to the Court. There could also be a problem emanating from Northern Ireland.

The rallying cry of the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union was that it was time for the country’s own national institutions to seize power from the unaccountable courts and parliaments across the Channel. Prime Minister May, who voted to remain has chosen to prioritise the control of immigration, even if it means giving up free access to European market for British goods and services. I am not sure if such a line of action will meet with the approval of Brexiteers.

In a sense but under different circumstances some states have left the European Communities/EC/EU, but this has happened so far only in certain very exceptional situations: Algeria left after its independence from France in 1962. After a referendum in Greenland in 1985, this “autonomous country” that is still under Danish sovereignty left the EC. Greenland was concerned about the overfishing by other European countries in its waters.

Saint-Barthelemy, a former French colony in the Caribbean, left on its own demand when it attained independence, separating from Guadeloupe in 2007, and was converted into an associated overseas territory with effect from 2012.