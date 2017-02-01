Britons chose to leave: Half-in, half-out not acceptable

By Andy Chande

Prime Minister Theresa May recently announced her plan on the final Brexit deal and assured Members of Parliament that they would be given an opportunity to vote on the proposal. She was “bullishly” confident in the prospects for the UK on the global stage.

She told the EU that it would be an act of ‘calamitous self-harm’ to try to punish the UK, warning of retaliation and saying it could end up ‘crushed into tiny pieces’.

She said Britain had ‘always looked beyond Europe’ and the referendum was not a vote for withdrawing from the world stage.

She stressed it remained ‘overwhelmingly’ in the UK’s interests for the EU to survive and succeed, and urged the bloc to behave in an ‘economically rational’ way.

She said staying in the single market would not be Brexit and reiterated her determination to curb immigration. She made it clear that she was prepared to walk away from the negotiating table if necessary because ‘no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal’.

She voiced support for a transitional agreement to ‘phase’ in the new relationship with the EU, but insisted it must be time limited to avoid becoming a damaging political ‘purgatory’.

She insisted she would find a solution to concerns that a ‘hard’ border could be needed between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, potentially undermining the peace agreement.

Prime Minister May’s plan will hugely disappoint people like former Prime Minister Blair who are all behind the move to annul the referendum. The UK’s Ambassador to the EU, Mr Ivan Rogers, quit – claiming (essentially) that the government didn’t have a clue about negotiating. Mr Rogers is a Treasury official and not a career FCO Diplomat. The Prime Minister moved quickly to replace him with a former Ambassador to Moscow, Tim Barrow – who everyone agrees is “a safe pair of hands”.

According to a Bloomberg survey, the UK economy is expected to shrink by 0.1 per cent as a result of the vote to leave the EU. However, the UK economy continues to look in good shape and there is no sign yet of the post-referendum slowdown. In the last quarter of 2016, the economy grew by 0.5 per cent and shows every sign of growing by this fac

For Prime Minister May and for a majority of Britons, the sticking point is freedom of movement of people. German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, continues to reiterate that “we cannot wobble on the basic principle of free movement of people”. She has hinted that she is open to further concessions on access to benefits. Given that she is under growing domestic political pressure over her own immigration policy, it is possible that the room for manoeuvre widens in the coming months, although the European Commission may not be so keen to compromise on this front.

In the final analysis, whatever proposal is put forward by Prime Minister May, it will require parliamentary approval.

The media, which is generally against exit, is saying “have your cake and eat it”. Prime Minister May has made it clear that she is not insisting on a bespoke deal but is willing to walk away. I believe Labour MPs will support the move to leave the EU.

Many people will recall that before and during the Referendum process May was lukewarmly advocating to remain in the EU. Is this “half-in, half-out” position acceptable?