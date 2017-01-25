By-elections, the touching reunion after rallies ban

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. When voters went out to cast their ballot in by-elections held across the country at the weekend, it was meant to be a largely local government affair, except for the parliamentary contest in Dimani, Zanzibar.

Yet in tone and subject matter, the campaigns took a widely national turn -- far from the local feel they were supposed to have, and this is all thanks to the presidential ban on political rallies.

CCM bagged most of the contested seats, a significant blow to the opposition considering the fact Chadema and company may no longer enjoy the freedom that they had just a month ago to connect directly to their supporters.

After a long wait since last year, the weekend by-elections gave the opposition parties their first opportunity to hold political rallies since President Magufuli banned political rallies in June. Despite cries by opposition parties and activists, the ban has never been lifted. The President insisted last year that the time for politicking ended after the 2015 General Election, and political parties should wait until 2020 to hold rallies; in the meantime, they should leave Tanzanians to concentrate on work.

It was under such circumstances that the opposition had to use the local government by-elections to connect not only to the people in the contested wards and the one constituency, but to the whole country.

Issues such as food shortages and famine took the centre stage in debates, with the opposition deploying its top leaders to boost its campaigns.

Addressing a rally in Kijichi Ward, Dar es Salaam, last week, Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) leader Zitto Kabwe told his supporters that apart from talking about ward issues they were also using the forum to talk about important national issues.

“I am doing this because after next week, we will no longer have this chance to climb to podiums across the country as leaders of political parties because there is an unconstitutional ban placed by President Magufuli. We (in the opposition) decided to use these by-election campaigns to talk about national issues as well, for we don’t know when we will have such a chance again,” he said.

Mr Kabwe clung to the shortage of food topic throughout the campaign, and when it was announced that the government was planning to disburse 1.5 million tonnes of relief food, he said he would relinquish his parliamentary seat if the government showed where the maize was.

CCM’s secretary for ideology and publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, had to call for a press conference to ‘clear the air’ on the issue and took a swipe at Mr Kabwe for blowing the issue out of context and use it as their political capital.

Chadema and the coalition of main opposition parties (Ukawa) had to deploy their lethal weapon, former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, who was backed by the coalition in the presidential race back in 2015, against CCM’s Dr Magufuli.

Campaigning for the CUF contender in Dimani, Mr Lowassa took a swipe at President Magufuli for his leadership style insisting that instead of showing hope to his people he was intimidating them. He also said Tanzanians had been experiencing economic difficulties since the end of the 2015 General Election.

“We are in this difficult economic situation thanks to the current leadership style. The people expected a better life, but it has turned out to be worse. We have a strongman for President, instead of leading his people into prosperity, all he does is intimidate. The government has sacked a number of public officials without following due process, that’s not what the rule of law requires,” said Mr Lowassa.

Opening campaigns in Mateves ward, the former premier told his supporters that there was no way the government would contain the wave of political change currently sweeping across the world, and urged them to keep on having faith in Chadema and Ukawa for they are determined to change their lives.

“The political wave of change is in our favour, I can assure you of that. You should always stay put, Chadema is here for you and we will never let you down.”

Speaking with The Citizen late in December on what to be done in 2017 to ensure democracy and rule of law is adhered to, a political science don from Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Prof Gaudence Mpangala said it was a sad thing to see political parties wait for by-elections to have a platform to connect to the supporters.

“Last year was not a good at all; political parties did not enjoy their rights. In 2017, these parties should be allowed to operate freely, and hold public rallies as they wish because it’s their constitutional right,” he said adding “There’s one important thing that we need to understand and appreciate as a country, that economic progress is inseparable with democracy.