Chance to help set DRC on path to peace

Dar es Salaam. Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila began a three-day official visit to Tanzania yesterday amid fresh warnings the protracted political unrest in his country could escalate out of control.

Yet a calm and composed President Kabila told a press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam that he had briefed his host on the volatile situation, expressing hope that ongoing negotiations in the DRC capital of Kinshasa could ease tension in his restive country.

While the visit by the DRC leader is mainly aimed at forging economic ties between the two countries, there is also hope that President Magufuli could use the three days to discuss ways of ending the political crisis in the natural resource-rich nation.

Politically, Mr Kabila’s visit to Tanzania could be as equally important and convenient.

As a member of the South African Development Community (Sadc), the DR Congo’s problems are, for two reasons, a burden that President Magufuli will have to carry.

Less than two months ago, Tanzania assumed the chairmanship of Sadc’s troika on politics, defence and security at the regional bloc’s 36th Summit of Heads of State and Government in Mbabane, Swaziland.

The Organ Troika, which is made up of Tanzania, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Mozambique and South Africa, has the overall mandate to support the achievement and maintenance of security and the rule of law in the region.

It was launched in June 1996 as a formal institution of Sadc to ensure member states cooperate in the areas of military or defence, crime Prevention, intelligence, peace-making and peacekeeping enforcement, foreign policy, conflict management, prevention and resolution.

Tanzania, which takes over from South Africa, will chair the organ up to 2017. Dar es Salaam takes over as the crisis in neighbours DR Congo escalates following bloody demonstrations by citizens opposed to the postponement of presidential elections scheduled for next month but now pushed to 2017.

At least 50 people have died in the unrest, which culminated into clashes between police and demonstrators two weeks ago. And on September 29, the US gave the clearest indication yet that things are falling apart in the DR Congo after it ordered its citizen to start leaving.

Its Department of State warned US citizens of continued instability, saying the potential for civil unrest is high in parts of Kinshasa and other major cities. Most official US government travel to the DRC has been halted.

The warning followed violent clashes that erupted around the election process between security forces and demonstrators, resulting in the loss of life and the destruction of property. “Very poor transportation infrastructure throughout the country and poor security conditions make it difficult for the US embassy to provide consular services anywhere outside of Kinshasa,” it said.

The African Union and the United Nations have urged a peaceful settlement of the crisis that began in January last year amid concerns that President Kabila was seeking to hang on to power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms.

Initially, the presidential election was set for November 2016. But political opponents of the DR Congo President and activists say that everything is in place for him to extend his stay in power, thus violating the constitution and potentially precipitating the continent-sized central African country into yet another chaos.

The current constitution limits to two five-year consecutive presidential terms – which means the 45-year-old President must stand down in December 2016, when his second five-year term ends. He has been in power since 2001.

Opposition parties and myriad critics argue that any ploy to trample on the constitution is unacceptable. They accuse President Kabila of attempting to fiddle with elections.

Human rights watchdogs say the Kinshasa administration has attempted to stifle opposition by unleashing security agencies on protestors.

According to Human Rights Watch’s current report, the DR Congo government has “arbitrarily arrested scores of activists and opposition leaders, some of whom were held incommunicado for weeks or months while others were put on trial on trumped-up charges”.

In January, at least people 30 were killed in the country’s capital Kinshasa, according to the UN, after the police brutally repressed demonstrations against an electoral bill that opposition politicians and activists said was part of the “plan” to extend Mr Kabila’s rule.

Mr Kabila called for a countrywide dialogue last month, saying on national television that it was only way to avoid a crisis and to revive the electoral process. Critics see it as a strategy to try to co-opt political opponents with positions or money.

The DRC President has also hinted at the possibility of an indirect or an electronic vote in the presidential election, to save money, which some say would make rigging the poll easier. He has not directly commented on suspicions that he might be trying to cling to power.

Yet there is a group that is arguing for Mr Kabila to stay in power for an unconstitutional third term, fearing that his exit would destabilise the country. Those opposed to the idea argue that an extension of his time in power is no guarantee of stability.

On the contrary, they argue that the current stalemate is a clear demonstration the DR Congo administration seems surprised that anyone would expect them to hold elections by the end of Mr Kabila’s term.

Meanwhile, a two-day meeting of opposition figures to seek a common stance ahead of the end of President Joseph Kabila’s mandate in December, and the subsequent election for which no date has been set, was scheduled to start yesterday.

For the East African Community (EAC) member states, especially Tanzania, the cost of another long haul of chaos in the DRC can be unbearable. Already, there are major problems in South Sudan.

Tanzania as the current chair of the EAC is also expected to take a leading role in fixing the mess that political leaders in the world’s youngest nation are swimming in.

War, political violence and humanitarian catastrophes in the DRC have also had a huge cost on Tanzania. And President Magufuli’s government knows that the region’s fragile borders will not help a thing. Any further breakdown in law and order would certainly worsen the EAC’s security situation.