EACJ: Expanded mandate awaits approval

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ), the judicial organ of the East African Community, has been active for the last 17 years since it was operationalized in 2001. As is the case with other EAC organs and institutions, its operations have not been a smooth ride. Nevertheless, the Court has just managed to carry on its activities despite the numerous challenges. In this interview the EACJ Registrar YUFNALIS OKUBO tells Zephania Ubwani, Political Platform reporter, more about the Court’s operations when he caught up with him in Arusha recently. Excerpts;

QUESTION: Sometime in the middle of last year, the East African Court of Justice concluded discussions on its strategic plan for the next five years. And now you are meeting in Nairobi to validate on the plan. What have been the achievements of such previous plans?

ANSWER: Among the achievements made is to have the President and Principal Judge of the Court resident in Arusha. This had been one of the drawbacks in the past for the efficiency of the Court in discharging its duties. The other achievements have been installing an electronic court management system and slight improvement of the terms and condition of services for the judges of EACJ. Of course, not to forget the extension and jurisdiction of the Court to trade and investment-related matters.

Establishment of sub-registries was once hailed as a right move to bring justice closer to the East Africans. How effective has that been?

Sub-registries have also been key achievement of the previous strategic plans which sought to make justice cheaper to the citizens of East Africa. Nowadays, one needs not fly to Arusha to file a case. You only come to Arusha during the hearing. We no longer charge a fee of $ 4,000 to file a case. It is too high for the majority of our people. It is now free.

There had been talks on extension of jurisdiction of the Court to cover human rights violations. How far have these gone?

The protocol for on extended jurisdiction process has been signed but still awaits ratification. We really don’t know when. Human rights activists and NGOs are still pushing for that direction.

What about covering crimes against humanity?

We are fully aware of this. In fact this matter has been brought and discussed repeatedly during the EAC Summit of Heads of State. No clear decision has been reached at the regional level on this. This is because crimes against humanity are highly political and needed the political decision of our leaders.

Are hearing of the cases supposed to be made only in Arusha?

Not necessarily. Hearing can also take place in the capital cities of the EAC member states. At one time, we did in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam. But we have been faced with budget limitations. We are hoping to probably try some other time.

Why is Arusha still referred to as temporary headquarters of the Court whereas it is the official headquarters of the EAC?

This has more to do with the ad-hoc nature of the cases. Article 140 of the EAC Treaty said only the Court, and not other EAC organs, is still in transition unless the Treaty is amended otherwise.

How many cases have been filed and determined by the Court so far?

There are more than 100 cases concluded. It does not take very long here. In four months, the case can be concluded. However, the total number of cases/suits filed before the Court since its operationalization is 282. Many are still in various stages of hearing.

How are the judges of the Court being appointed?

We write to the governments of the EAC, especially when those serving (their nationals) have finished their tenure. It is the discretion of the governments to nominate the judge; being lawyers of high integrity with certain good qualifications. He or she could be a serving judge or a recognised jurist who would qualify to be a judge. A candidate could also be a university lecturer. His/her CV has to be thoroughly scrutinised.

There had been a feeling that the Court or its activities are not much known in East Africa. What is being done to address the anomaly?

We occasionally promote ourselves through media coverage. We do press releases posted to media outlets and also on our website and EAC websites in general. We also hold sensitization seminars for lawyers in the partner states as well as organising public lectures in law schools.

Are the decisions of the Court complied by the partner states?

They do comply with the decisions of the Court. There are clear examples on that.