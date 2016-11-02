Fear that stalks African leaders

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Only three months before she completes her tenure as chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is not amused by the performance of many AU member states when it comes to issues of human rights.

She says despite Africa having the largest number of government human rights commissions than any other continent, violations of human rights were still widespread in the continent.

“The continent continues to face enormous challenges which, if not urgently and adequately addressed, may erase the human rights gain recorded over the years”, she said in her message to commemorate the Africa Human Rights Day which is marked every October 21st since 1986.

It was on that day that the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Day came into force, thereby forming basis for the commemoration of the African Human Rights Day.

It has been celebrated annually across the continent to provide the AU member states with an opportunity to reflect,take stock and recommit to the solemn declaration undertaken by the African leaders and the African people to promote and safeguard human and people’s rights.

The commemoration is also meant to continuously awaken greater awareness of the African people and the international community on the value of life and humanity and renew collective commitment to promote and uphold the fundamental human rights.

But Dr Zuma sees more challenges ahead than gains as Africa started from July this year the next ten years as ‘the Human and Peoples’ Rights Decade in Africa’.

There are a litany of challenges ranging from inadequate resources to persistent crisis and conflicts but the AU Chairperson sees lack of political will to mitigate against violations of human rights on the part of some African governments as the most worrying bottleneck.

Other African countries, she observed in her statement circulated to media houses in Arusha, were less committed to adhere to the human rights treaties in which they are parties to while a number of them often refused to allow observers from outside to monitor their domestic human rights records.

Although the continent continues to face enormous challenges in promoting and safeguarding human and peoples’ rights, her major concern and that of the AU remains insufficient political will among a section of the leaders hence continued or widespread human rights violations.

Lack of political will and unwillingness by some states to cede part of their sovereignty to supranational monitoring bodies while the large number of government human rights commis sions in the continent were either under-funded or had inadequate capacity.

She added that human rights records in much of African have also been reversed by persistent crisis and conflicts, widespread poverty, inequality, bad governance, corruption and disregard to the rule of law.

According to Dr Zuma, has embarked on human rights observation and reporting in various conflict flashpoints in Africa and recently deployed human rights observer s to Mali, Central African Republic, South Sudan, DR Congo, Somalia and Burundi.

“We currently have 45 human rights observers in Burundi. The impact of these observers (in Burundi) has been immense in respect of mitigating human rights violat ions in the country”, she said.

The continental body has also successfully established a Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan “and this was the first of its kind on the continent”.

AU, she further disclosed, was currently working to operationalise its Hybrid Court on the strife-torn South Sudan to deal with impunity, promote national unity and justice in the country.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs Dr Aisha Laraba Abdullahi said although this year’s theme of the African Human Rights Day is on the rights of women, violations of their basic human rights were still widespread, particularly the rights to development.

Nevertheless she sees a ray of hope as the continent has moved from the usual norms setting to implementation and institutional development in the field of human and peoples’ rights in general and the rights of women in particular.

These, according to her, include the implementation of Agenda 2063 and the AU’s first 10 year implementation plan which, she says would depend to a large extent on the importance accorded to the promotion, protection and enjoyment of human and people’s rights, particularly the rights of women.

“If Africa is to be economically and democratically transformed as envisioned in the Agenda 2063, together with its positive spin-offs, it must be committed to women’s rights”, she explained.

One of the most important continental instruments only recently introduced in the advancement of good and democratic governance, constitutionalism and rule of law in Africa is the African Charter on Democracy Governance, Elections and Governance which was adopted in 2007.

But as is the case with the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR), only a few AU member states - less than a half- have ratified the Charter.Out of 54 AU member countries, only 24 have ratified bringing in questions on the commitment of some African governments on issues of human rights.

The African Charter on Human and People’s Rights was first tabled before the Assembly of Heads of State of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) - the precusor of AU - during its Summit in Monrovia, Liberia in July 1979.

On the other hand, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights mandated to promote human and peoples’ rights through collection of documents, undertaking studies and researches on African problems in the field of human and peoples’ rights, was established after articles for its formation were adopted by the OAU Heads of State Summit in Nairobi in 1981.

In Arusha last week, the African Human Rights Day was marked at the African Court, the quasi-judicial organ of the AU. The Court was established to determine cases pertaining to human and people’s rights in the continent but there are reports that it was being shunned by AU member countries with bad human rights record.