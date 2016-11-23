Frustration rises amid slow EAC integration

Dar es Salaam. East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MPs have raised concerns that member states are yet to facilitate free movement of people, goods and services across the region.

The lawmakers, led by Speaker Daniel Kidega, also regretted that students seeking education in countries in the region are being frustrated.

“They are still being referred to as foreign students and asked for student passes,” the Speaker said at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday.

Some students, he added, are totally denied enrolment at regional universities.

They called for the implementation of a common market protocol that the Eala has signed and ratified to enhance development in the region.

Mr Kidega expressed concerns that some partner states were reluctant to enforce the protocol that provides for free movement of goods, services, labour, capital and the rights to establishment and settlement.

“We encourage partner states to fight the fears and suspicion in order to enable the region to attain free movement and the full operationalisation of the protocol,” he said.

Eala lawmakers began a two-week special session in Nairobi on Monday amid heightened fears across the region over the discord that has continued to manifest itself among EAC member states.

This was confirmed by the second East African Community Common Market Scorecard 2016, which suggested that the region was still a long way off to realise economic integration.

Launched at the end of last month in Kampala, Uganda, the CMS 2016 shows that Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi still run their trades as separate and distinct markets, keeping their economies small and disconnected due to several bottlenecks in the regulations.

This was blamed on failure by individual states to lift legal barriers like recognition of business certificates from each other and double taxation.

This is despite EAC presidents having signed the treaty to give the countries freedom of movement of goods, labour, services, and capital, which would significantly boost trade and investment and make the region more productive and prosperous.

The protocol was signed on November 20, 2009 and came into force on July 1, 2010.

“While there is positive progress, states have remained largely non-compliant in their services and trade liberalisation commitments,” said Ms Jesca Eriyo, the EAC deputy secretary-general in charge of finance and administration during the launch of the report.

“Governments in the region instead of concentrating on harmonising and implementing the EAC policies, they are coming up with new policies at the national level that are contradicting the policies which have already been agreed upon and signed.”

Only two of the 20 operations that facilitate deeper financial integration were found to be free of restrictions in all of the member states.

At least 63 non-conforming measures are slowing down trade in the service sector, while regional trade in goods continues to be constrained by not less than 51 non-tariff barriers (NTBs).

Widely disparate recognition of certificates of origin by the member states is a case in point, though there was a slightly better resolution of new NTBs for the 2016 period, at about 54 per cent, compared to the 38 per cent reported in the 2014 Scorecard.

Another analysis carried out early this year, The Political Economy of Regional Integration in Africa: The East African Community Report, pointed to policy implementation that is affected by weak or absent formal institutions, as well as strong emerging informal institutions.

The report observed that a large number of formal rules to provide checks and balances on policy implementation have not been institutionalised. This includes the power provided to the Heads of States Summit to sanction member countries over non-compliance with the 2009 EAC Treaty, which is yet to be exercised.

And, while power should be distributed between the Summit, Council of Ministers and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), this is not the case. As things currently stand, power is vested in the Summit and Council, which are both composed of national politicians, rather than the member states’ representatives in the EALA.

The analysis also observed that the apparent member states’ lack of agreement over proposed institutional arrangements, which would provide more capacity but also give the EAC more supranational authority. This is something the EAC Secretariat has been striving for but which some member states’ governments appear to be against.

This emphasises apparent contradiction between formal EAC policy documents which describe the EAC Secretariat as a coordination, support, implementation and monitoring body, and others which describe the EAC’s role solely in terms of support and coordination. The debate is yet to be resolved over whether the organisation should have more authority.

This also underscores a dearth in policy harmonisation echoed by the Common Market Scorecard 2016.

In the meantime, heightening disagreement is brewing between the EALA and the EAC Secretariat over allegations of misconduct. The regional parliament has raised alarm on a cash crisis that is paralysing operations, while accusing the Secretariat of ineffectiveness amid concerns over transparency in the EAC’s hiring processes.

And with concerns of chronic delay in payment of fees by member states, it raises questions about their commitment to the EAC integration agenda.

Member states are also currently entangled in the confusion that was brought by the tricky trade deal with the European Union – with Kenya and Rwanda on one side pushing for the ratifying of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and Tanzania leading a splinter group that is against the pact.

The EAC presidents met in September in the wake of Tanzania’s stiff opposition to the deal. It was during the meeting that the leaders decided to give technocrats more room for consultations on EPAs and to review their position in January.

But there is no sign yet that member states will reach common ground.

Kenya has, since 2007 been pushing for the deal to be concluded with speed. Being the only developing state in EAC (the rest are classified as Least Developed Countries that enjoy duty-free trade with EU without reciprocating), Kenya has had to lobby its partners to endorse EPA because of the shared customs territory.

Earlier in the year, Tanzania opted to pull out of a joint deal hammered by the bloc’s ministers to have the region sign EPAs collectively. Parliament, which has the power to ratify such trade deals, voted to block the country from signing the EPA.

Last year, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda renewed their push to fast-track the East African Community Political Federation Protocol under the Northern Corridor Infrastructure Projects initiative. The coming together of the three – commonly referred to as the Coalition of the Willing – sparked a diplomatic spate with Tanzania, which felt its partners were sidelining it on matters of regional significance.