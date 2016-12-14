How Magufuli is likely to improve Dar-Nairobi ties

By Nick Oyoo Kasera

Students of history will tell you that Tanzania-Kenya relations have gone the full circle – from a tight brotherhood to a near war break-out over the past 5O years.

The key actors have since left the stage, but the philosophies of Mwalimu Nyerere and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta have continued to be at the centre stage of the relations between the two nations.

Now, enter Dr John Magufuli, the fifth President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

There is no telling the story of the Tanzania-Kenya relations without reference to an article this writer penned in June last year for the government-owned Daily News. Coming as it did just after Dr Magufuli had been nominated candidate of the ruling CCM, I argued that his nomination was a great choice by the ruling party.

Today, more than a year later, and just after Dr Magufuli marked the first year in office as President, I am even more persuaded that my convictions were correct. The events surrounding his three official visits to Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya, and the hosting of the Moroccan King in Tanzania recently, bear witness to this argument.

I wrote at that time, that the highly-contested nominations brought a surprise winner, “Yet the final outcome brought to the core, a rapid-fire recovery by the ruling party that brought Dr John Magufuli one step closer to the 5th phase presidency and left many of those who had been salivating for the job, most of all (former Prime Minister) Edward Lowassa, literally gob-smacked.”

Rare breed of academicians

Dr Magufuli holds a PhD in Chemistry and is one of that rare breed of academician-turned-politician on this continent who refuse to let go of their love for intellectualism.

Yet it is in the area of diplomacy that candidate Dr Magufuli struck me as suave in his naivety, forthright, straight forward and unyielding when he believes he is right.

As we all know, Dr Magufuli has not been anywhere near a ministry in charge of Foreign Affairs nor to a School of Diplomacy.

Knowing the dicey and sometimes frosty nature of relations between Tanzania and Kenya, Dr Magufuli continued to openly show his close relations with Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he visited Raila’s upcountry home in Siaya County to commiserate with the Odingas after they lost their son.

As a presidential candidate, embarking on that trip was a demonstration, some would say, of his naivety, while others would argue strength of character and loyalty to his friends.

It is not an easy path to follow considering that Raila Odinga is a permanent fixture in the opposition trenches and his fierce criticism of President Uhuru Kenyatta has earned him the wrath of not just Kenyans who love Uhuru, but his Tanzanian admirers as well.

Stickler for the rules

The article I wrote continues, “Dr Magufuli is said not to suffer fools gladly and has a reputation as a stickler for the rules... The man from Chato is known for his legendary photographic memory which has in the past endeared him to the public. Years ago when he was tasked with the relatively colourless Ministry of Livestock & Fisheries, Dr Magufuli turned around the fortunes of that Ministry by an arresting budget presentation that counted all the fish stock the nearest estimate of dagaa.”

His style catapulted the dull ministry to become a contributor to national coffers. It may sound like no big deal but in retrospect, in electing Dr Magufuli, CCM has delivered on a promise that many thought was hollow, that of presenting a candidate that was “untainted” by the perceptions of grand corruption.”

The clincher was in this ending, “Dr Magufuli seems to suffer no inferiority complex around leaders of the region nor to ascribe to the often repeated mantra that Kenya is responsible for Tanzania’s relatively lower economic well-being.

In fact, he believes Tanzania’s predicament and solution lies in her own citizen’s diligence, hard work and adherence to excellence rather than the blame game.”

Diplomatic coup

Realising that the oil pipeline deal was going the Kenya way, President Magufuli literally took on the Kenyans in an unprecedented diplomatic coup and won hands down. There was neither sentiment nor warfare, not even harsh words were exchanged.

He, assisted by another intellectual in Prof Sospeter Muhongo, literally used facts and figures to destroy Kenya’s case.

The Kenyan social media sphere was awash with wild, imagined reasons why Dr Magufuli has not visited Kenya since his election.

The unthinking types in Kenya even accused Raila Odinga of working with Dr Magufuli to destroy Kenya’s case going further to say.” Odinga was working with the enemy.”

Dr Magufuli’s two-day visit to Kenya this month came against this background of a sense of loss of opportunity for the Kenyans. Yet, once again, Dr Magufuli came out smelling like a rose.

He spent two days with Uhuru Kenyatta and addressed Kenyans dismissing any thoughts of a gulf between the two countries.

Most of all, he spoke previously unspoken favourable facts of Kenya as Tanzania’s leading investment partner from the African continent creating 59,750 jobs. President Magufuli, by reeling off figures during his two-day state visit to Kenya, mentioning there were 357 Kenyan companies which have deposited $300,000 each to invest in Tanzania, made a bold statement of confidence previous regimes avoided like leprosy.

This one statement killed the disinformation of Kenya as (wanyonyaji i.e good for nothing ticks drawing Tanzanian blood), and Tanzania as a not so attractive investment destination.

Pursue economic diplomacy

Dr Magufuli means what he says and says what he means. His often quoted intention to pursue economic diplomacy in his 12 months in office saw him ignore the US ambassador for seven months, building huge diplomatic bridges regionally and outright business dealings with Morocco.

It goes without saying that economic diplomacy is laying the ground for political engagement and through this, the social media armies of both Tanzania and Kenya have both been literally left clutching at straws.

However, the challenge that Dr Magufuli will face next year will be how to stay away from showing his preferences for any presidential candidate in the run up to Kenya’s 2O17 elections.

President Magufuli is a huge admirer of Mr Raila Odinga and he has been quoted severally saying as much.

There is hope in the fact that he has already shown that despite being an outsider in diplomacy, he is adept at building not just bridges like Malagarasi and Kigamboni Nyerere bridges, but also diplomatic ones where Tanzanians’ interests are concerned, without failing in his duty to remind Tanzanians that the ‘mchawi’ is not across the border but within us.