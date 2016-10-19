How not to become a president – by Donald Trump

By Daniel Muhau

My first knowledge of Donald Trump was many years ago, after I had feasted on his literary offing—The Art of the Deal. By then, it had already become a world of “deals” and like many of my peers growing up with our own kind of dreams, I also wanted to discover ‘‘the magic’’ the real estate mogul used to become a billionaire.

In The Art of the Deal, Trump offers an 11-point formula for business success. He talks about thinking big and protecting the downside (the upside will take care of itself). He talks about maximising your options, knowing your market and using your leverage. He also talks about enhancing your location and getting the word out.

In addition, he advises his readers to fight back, deliver the goods, contain the costs, and above all, have fun. Quite an interesting read it was back then—and the author himself recently called it his second-favourite book after the Bible—one of his proudest accomplishments.

No doubt about it, the Republican presidential candidate has applied his deal-making playbook to his long-cherished dream to occupy the White House.

And he seems to have torn whole chapters to apply whatever leverage he had in the primaries to fight back during the nasty, man-eat-man tussle to clinch the Republican party candidacy.

I give him credit for the manner in which he defied the odds to get all those crowds rallying behind him despite the controversies he pulled in word and deed. And, admittedly, until last week, my feelings for the man had been vacillating between admiration and doubt. Yet watching the billionaire’s dream fast eluding him over the past few days, one couldn’t help but feel that he may have tragically failed to apply his own 11-point formula for success in The Art of the Deal.

For, how do you explain the fact that this is the same Trump who only a few weeks ago had the world believing all was set for an era of a celebrity American president?

And just when we thought he would ‘protect the downside’ after suffering a heavy battering over sexual assault accusations, the seemingly unfazed Trump still strolls the dangerous “Loose Lane”, wantonly cursing and ranting his way to the final debate next week, and all the way out of the presidential race that climaxes on November 8.

“We need a leader that wrote ‘The Art of the Deal,’ ” Trump declared during his presidential campaign announcement in June. When he penned the book, he was only 41. He wasn’t a brand name, they say. So, he had to convince people that he was worth their time. He somehow did. I am not sure he can do that now when his everything seems to have fallen apart. Meanwhile, the White House drifts further away from the billionaire with every frown and reckless utterance he makes in a desperate bid for a comeback.

If I had the opportunity to meet him in person, I wouldn’t mind loaning him one of the very few things I have, and he, obviously needs right now—the Teddy Pendergrass debut solo album entitled The Whole Town Is Laughing At Me.

“Had my dream so near; I could reach out and touch it; And I lost it and I lost it; Had a world complete;

It was, oh, so sweet; And I lost it and I lost it”.