Kenyatta, thanks no thanks for your gift to East Africans

By Nkwazi Mhango

President Uhuru Kenyatta attempted the impossible by invited people from the East African Community to live in Kenya and enjoy the same rights Kenyans enjoy, such as work, business and land ownership among others. If it were workable and realistic, this is revolutionary. But again, is it workable?

Is most of the fertile land in Kenya not owned by the Kenyattas, Mois and their cronies? The Ndungu Commission, established to look into land grabbing in Kenya discovered that Kenyatta’s family sits on 15,000 km2 of land, which is bigger than Jamaica or the Gambia. Is Kenyatta ready to relinquish this land?

As for jobs, is there any job in a country grappling with high unemployment, not to mention tribalism? Will countries like Tanzania take a leaf from Kenyatta? Who is the loser and who is the gainer?

If Kenyatta is sincere and serious, he must first convince his counterparts to demolish the borders, relinquish their presidency and form one country known as the East African Country?

I know as they know. The people of this region and Africa at large have always been ready to reunify Africa to the tune it was before the Berlin Conference of 1884 that divided and partitioned Africa to end up forming feeble states we boast of having today. Demolish the borders.

We know as they know. The obstacle for the reunification of Africa is nothing but presidency, narrow interests, greed, individualism and colonial carryover among others.

Essentially, Kenyatta’s dream can be actualised and realised through decolonising their countries by demolishing the borders and relinquishing their presidency; otherwise Kenyatta’s is but a pipedream.

Feasibility of assertion

Let’s look at the feasibility of Kenyatta’s assertion. Organically, before the criminal Berlin Conference 1884, Kenya, Tanzania and were united just like other African countries. People along modern borders used to operate freely without any disturbances, mistrust and infringement on their natural freedom of movement. This is why Maasai in Kenya and Tanzania still regard themselves as one country of Maasailand, not to mention the Kiswahili on Lunga lunga-Horohoro border and others.

Nonetheless, after Africa was divided and partitioned, there was born the modern weak states as colonial tools intended to divide, exploit and weaken Africans, perpetually.

Fortunately, in the 60s, African countries became independent. Sadly, these states have done nothing but furthering, internalising and reinforcing colonialism by maintaining colonial divisions under the Peace of Westphalia 1648, which created modern-time colonial sovereignty. However, some efforts were made to reunite Africa as championed by the likes of Julius Nyerere (Tanzania), Kwame Nkrumah and many more whose dream was felled by their successors due to myopia and individuality.

Colonial carryovers

East Africa embarked on the unification of the region, giving birth to the East African Community (EAC I 1967-1977). Thanks to colonial carryovers, the intended goal remained out of reach under the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and later the African Unity (AU). Therefore, the move that EAC took was an antithesis and a challenge to the rest of Africa that refused to be reunited.

However, there were other unions of federations such as Senegal-Gambia or Senegambia (1982-1989) and the Economic Commission of West African States (1975 to present) among notable ones. Again, are free movement, property ownership, and residence Kenyatta is espousing possible without addressing some hurdles and the very reasons why the EAC and Africa is divided? I think, the East Africa and African in general must shake off colonial hangovers; and thereby embark on true reunification of the region and the continent. Let us look at how the above proposed rights can be actualised.

First, reunifying the region means returning back to its natural formula which gave it the edge and clout of living without necessarily depending on handouts from rich country as it currently is after being colonised in the 18th Century; thereby ushering in dependency, exploitation, miseries and imperialism that saw Africa become the backyard of the world.

Secondly, practical reunification of region will create many economic, political and social opportunities such as interdependence, interconnectedness and unity as the tools of strength and respectability internationally. Africans inevitably and out of necessity need each other even if they do not like each other.

Increasing security

Thirdly, the reunification of the region will enable it to assert its power globally not to mention increasing security and good use of resources. Reunited EAC and Africa will not have the many do-nothing and despotic presidents who, in the sense, are but black colonisers or the agents of colonialism that are responsible for exploiting Africa.

Fourth, thanks to neocoloniality, many African countries are at home with doing business with foreigner as they shy away from their neighbours. Again, Swahili sage has it that you can choose a friend[s] but not a neighbour[s]. This means that our interconnectedness is organic and inevitable; whether we like it or not.

Reunification of the region

Fifth, the reunification of the region will increase production as a motivation by which Africa will grow economically due to the fact that, instead of importing goods from afar, Africa will have an internal supply of some goods it imports from abroad.

So, too, it’ll cut the cost of running business and production and avert environmental degradation from the machinery used to transport goods so as to enhance good prices for the products produced and traded within the EAC. Currently, some countries import onions from the EU.

In January and February 2011, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Mauritania ‘purchased more Dutch onions than 2010. This is shameful and surreal for Africa in general. Why import food as if Africa is a barren?

In a nutshell, the major question Africa needs to ask and rightly answer is: Why has African become a food importer while it used to feed itself before colonialism was introduced to Africa?