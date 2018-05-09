Korea: Why democracy needs to be rejuvenated

By Damas Kanyabwoya @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The year 1988 and 2008 have a significant parallel in South Korea.

The Korean democratic journey started in earnest in 1988, one year after a new constitution was adopted. The Mother Law re-introduced presidential elections through a universal, equal, direct, and secret ballot. The president, to be elected, would only enjoy one five year single term. Re-election of the president was impossible, according to the 1987 constitution. The people had vehemently supported the single term presidential term because previous multiple terms had been abused by presidents who ended up changing the constitution and staying longer.

The constitution, which was inaugurated in October 1987 and eventual presidential election in December 16 1987, which in earnest kicked off the democratic processes in the south east Asian country in 1988, did not come cheap. They were a result of uprisings by the people, demanding democracy in the country. The most famous ones were the nationwide June 1987 uprisings that put an end to the tyrannical rule of the then ruler Chun Du-hwan’s regime.

“The beginning and the consolidation of democracy in South Korea must be credited with the June 1987 uprisings that culminated into actual democratic developments in 1988,” said Prof Shin Hyung-sik, of the Korea Democracy Foundation in a recent interview in Seoul.

But 1988, according to Prof Shin, also saw other significant developments; South Korea, the USSR and China started diplomatic overtures after decades of the cold war.

But it was in 1988 that Seoul hosted the Olympics Games. Some scholars have argued that the games could have been one of the factors that pressurized authorities to accord to protesters and opposition’s demands because had the demonstrations continued or led to a civil war, it could have severely dented Korean image abroad.

Prof Shin, however, argues that the 1987 protests and the resultant democratic victories were a culmination of democratic struggles that had started for decades in Korea.

“The democratic movements of the late 1980s in Korea were also in tandem to the wind of change sweeping across the world, and which led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 of the USSR and Germany re-unification of 1989,” Prof Shin noted.

The parallel

Fast forward 30 years later and amazing, coincidental events have played itself in South Korea that have had an impact in Korean democracy. If in 1988 Korean democracy was born, then in 2018 the same Korean democracy was rejuvenated. A number of scholars have questioned in so many academic papers and books whether South Korea’s democracy was deep enough since it started in earnest in 1988.

But according to Prof Shin, those who questioned whether Korean democracy was deep enough have had their answer in 2018.

In April 2018 former President Park Geun-hyew as sentenced to 24 years in prison for corruption and abuse of office.

The constitutional court also fined Park 18 billion won ($16.9 million) after finding her guilty of charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

“The defendant abused her presidential power entrusted by the people, and as a result, brought massive chaos to the order of state affairs and led to the impeachment of the president, which was unprecedented,” Judge Kim Se-yoon said as he handed down the sentence.

The significance of the fact that Park, the daughter of a former military dictator, became South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office was not lost on both Koreans and observers. And, like the 1988 democratic gains, it had not come cheap. It was proceeded by a wave of protests in 2017, including “candle light vigils” pressurizing the ousting and prosecution of Park for corruption and abuse of office.

In a true democratic tradition the day of sentencing of Park up to 1,000 of her supporters gathered outside the court, holding national flags and signs calling for an end to “political revenge” against her.

“The candle light vigils of last year which led to change of regime this year bear similar resemblances with the June 1987 uprisings that led to adoption of democracy in Korea in 1988,” Prof Shin says. Even as the dawn of democracy in 1988 in Korea was accompanied with the Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korean capital, the “deepening” of democracy that was headlined by the ouster of a sitting president in 2018 was accompanied by the Winter Olympics PyeongChang, North East of Korea.

“What is also surprising is that both the Seoul Summer Olympics and PyeongChang Winter Olympics were considered as the largest games than the games that preceded them,” Prof Shin noted.

Way forward