Life goes on, unfazed Burundi vows, even as sanctions bite

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Burundi is still struggling to deal with a major crisis that was sparked when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term in April last year. For over a year now, there has not been a significant improvement in security in the East African Community (EAC). Fear lurks in the dark – is the troubled nation on the verge of an ethnic war?

Internationals bodies keeping an eye on the crisis have reported that the situation went from bad to worse, especially after a failed coup by Major General Gedefroid Niyombane last May.

The United Nations says that more than 500 Burundians have died in political violence arising from President Nkurunziza’s decision last year to seek a third term in office, which he went on to win. Nearly 300,000 Burundians have fled the country amidst fears that the unrest could lead to mass killings. As a result, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced in April this year that the court would open an investigation into reports of “killing, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, as well as cases of enforced disappearances.”

But in a shocking rejoinder, Burundi’s Parliament voted decisively less than a fortnight ago to pull the country out of the ICC. President Nkurunziza ratified that decision, making the move final and irreversible. Burundi would thus become the first country in the world to withdraw from the 14-year-old court.

This week, Political Platform interviewed the Burundian minister in the Office of the President (East African Community Affairs), Ms Leontine Nzeyimana, who shed light on the various issues unfolding in the neighbouring country. Here are the excerpts.

What is the current security situation in Burundi?

Security has improved as incidents involving grenade explosions have immensely decreased in the country. Business in various parts of the country, including the capital Burundi has resumed. It’s normal.

And how are the peace talks between the government and rival groups progressing?

The government is waiting for the arbitrator, former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa, to set up a date for the third round of negotiations. But after the first two sessions, we are sure he has met different stakeholders and collected valuable information for the continuation of the mediation process. The preliminary report was also tabled before the summit of the heads of state in Arusha. Our government is now waiting for the third round.

Your government rejected some delegates (from rival groups) from the negotiation table, leading to the cancellation of the last session. Is your government still holding the same position?

The government still holds its position to reject people who took part in the failed coup from taking part in the peace talks. These people are criminals who should be taken to prison. They should completely be discouraged from making such attempts again. As a government, we are not supposed to entertain these people because they will keep on disrupting peace, seek refuge abroad in the belief that they will be invited for peace talks, and that would be end of the story. We will keep on cooperating with the mediator, retired President Mkapa, to ensure consensus is reached and a peace deal is sealed.

President Nkurunziza has signed a resolution passed by Parliament to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), why has the country taken that decision?

Burundi has practically demonstrated that the country wasn’t ready to (just watch) while the ICC was being used to suppress the freedom of African countries on (the pretext) of human rights protection. The final report by the United Nations Independent Investigation in Burundi (UNIIB) published in September unjustifiably accuses the government of human rights violations. This report has a hidden agenda.

Did your country thoroughly think through the repercussions of such a decision?

Yeah, we did. So far, our EAC membership isn’t threatened by the decision. However, withdrawing from the ICC won’t be end of the world because other countries like Rwanda haven’t ratified the protocol for joining the court, but life goes on. Even when Kenya initiated the movement to withdraw from the ICC, my country stood firm in support of the decision.

Last month, EAC countries pushed back the signing of the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). What is the position of your country?

Burundi is not ready for EPA signing. We actually don’t see the significance of it all because we do not have economic relations with the European Union. Our relationship with the EU has been cold of late. At this stage, Burundi can’t independently establish what needs to be done from here, but may be later through the EAC.

However, let me frankly admit that the decision (by the EU) to suspend economic relations with us has hurt the country’s economy dearly. Like many other African countries, our budget largely depended on donor support. The EU (alone) was expected to inject 15 per cent into budgetary support. As a result, the country has suffered serious inflation.

Our currency, too, weakened, and now a single US dollar is equivalent to 2,500 francs. Previously, it was between 1,700 to 1,800 francs for a dollar. As a result, we have witnessed a rise in the price of basic commodities, which has made life difficult for ordinary citizens.

The only EU relief the country still enjoys is assistance for social services, mainly in the area of HIV/Aids, and for projects on the supply of safe and clean water to the citizens.

Hopefully, one day this will come to an end because there isn’t any dispute that should exist forever. It is my belief that a resolution will be sought, diplomatic and economic relations reinstated for the benefit of the people of the two parties.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s President Joseph Kabila has expressed his country’s intention to join the EAC. What is the position of Burundi on this?

It is significant for the region to have the DRC in the bloc. Since DRC meets the basic requirements to be admitted, I don’t see any problem with that. Burundi welcomes the intention. The move will also formalise the relationship between Bujumbura and Kinshasa. Currently, people from the northern parts of Burundi and DR Congo have been cooperating in terms of trade and social services. With DRC’s admission into the bloc, ties would be stronger.

What values do you think DRC will bring to the bloc, if member states agree to admit it?

DRC will enlarge the market and increase trade. Also, admitting DRC will stabilise the region because security will, hopefully, be strengthened.

More so, through already ratified protocols, the region will play an important role in reducing DRC’s complaints on natural resource exploitations by militia groups camping in neighbouring countries.

I totally refute claims that welcoming DRC will destabilise the region because our principles require us to help neighbours in trouble to overcome their difficulties. Burundi, for instance, has its burden eased after joining the EAC. Outside the region, we chaos and insecurity had escalated.

What procedures will have to be followed?

After the country has officially submitted its application as advised by the EAC chairman, President John Magufuli, the secretariat will officially initiate the process to verify various documents presented.

A team of experts, including some members of the Council of Ministers, will undertake verification responsibilities. The team will sometimes need to travel to DRC to witness some issues described in the documents, then prepare a report for the Council.

The report will then be presented before the Summit of the Heads of State who will advise on areas to be worked out before the country is admitted. It isn’t an overnight job, it takes time.

The same procedures applied to Burundi and South Sudan when we applied for memberships. The case wasn’t be like that of Somalia whose application was rejected.

What’s your comment on President Magufuli’s decision to extend austerity measures and accountability drive to the EAC?

The EAC has been lacking financial discipline for years now. It has several times been blamed for spending funds without authorisation. Directives given by President Magufuli during the Ngurdoto summit have come at the right time.

He is instilling a new sense of cost-cutting and proper management of resources.

His idea that holding meetings at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC) would reduce expenses were supported by all delegates.

Since then, the EAC secretariat has been implementing austerity measures by cutting down expenses in air ticketing, running most meetings at AICC, reducing per diems, the size of delegates and number of days for activities.

There are signs that such efforts are paying as the secretary general intends to have $6 million saved at the end of this year. That is a lot of money that can be diverted into areas that can impact the lives of people in the region.

How do you rate President Magufuli’s leadership as he marks one year in office this November?

Burundi commends his reforms. We are inspired by the way he has been inculcating accountability, improving revenue collection, cutting down costs and improving the provision of social services.

We are also encouraged by the steps he has taken to improve the business environment, including the changes at the Dar es Salaam Port. Most complaints from the business community were over bureaucracy, theft and loss of goods. These have greatly reduced, if not eliminated.