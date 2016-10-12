Lipumba saga: How CUF fell victim to its own rule

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. When Prof Ibrahim Lipumba resigned from the opposition Civic United Front (CUF) in what, back then, seemed to be a hit of the moment just before General Election last year, it was meant to be a simple smooth transfer of power.

But a year on, his resignation has become the theme of yet another Tanzanian political soap opera. And if anything has so far come out of this already prolonged drama, it is the betrayal of a deep constitutional crisis facing CUF.

In resigning from the opposition, Prof Lipumba might have sincerely decided to call it quits to active politics. He made it clear in his “good-bye” statement that he felt he had played his part and like the gentleman he sounded then, accepted that his continued stay at the helm of CUF would be more of a liabiality than anything else.

Yet in a surprise somersault three months ago, the economics professor announced he had decided to withdraw his resignation letter to assume the CUF chairmanship again. To many, that sounded like not only an irrational move by the learned opposition politician, but also an impossible mission considering what his critics naively thought were the ‘obvious obstacles’.

But like a phoenix he has dramatically made his way back much to the chagrin and shock of his rivals and a nation that had ruled him out – and this is all thanks to firstly, the CUF leadership itself and secondly, a clause in the opposition party’s constitution that the learned professor apparently jumped on to breathe new life into his political life.

As the opposition’s Supreme Governing Council took Prof Lipumba’s case to the courts on Monday, it marked the beginning of what could turn out to be a protracted battle for control of the party.

A little too late

Interestingly, in a ruling that gave the professor a major boost in his bid for the CUF chairmanship, the Registrar of Political Parties, Judge Francis Mutungi, dismissed the decision by the Supreme Governing Council suggesting it came a little too late to block the former economic adviser to the World Bank.

Judge Mutungi cited the CUF constitution in confirming that the professor was still chairman of the party after he withdrew his resignation – the same piece of legislation that the Council had used to suspend him following the chaos that marred a meeting held in August to finally approve his resignation.

To understand the crisis rocking CUF, even a cursory look at the beleaguered party’s constitution can help one see how and why it has become the reference point of this drama.

According to Section 117 (1) of the constitution, any party leader may be allowed to resign from his post at any time.

“…a leader will resign by submitting a signed letter to the secretary of his appointing/electing authority and would be considered that he has resigned effective from the date specified in the letter and upon approval of his appointing/electing authority or if the resignation date is not specified in the letter, then the leader will be considered he has resigned effective after the secretary of his appointing/electing authority receiving the letter and upon approval of his appointing/electing authority,” Subsection 2 notes.

Where then, does this leave Prof Lipumba’s case? He officially submitted his resignation letter to the CUF secretary general, Mr Seif Shariff Hamad, on August 5, last year, stating that his resignation was effective from that date. And after receiving the resignation letter, the party’s highest decision making organ went on to appoint an interim leadership committee under Mr Twaha Taslima.

But in what could be the genesis of this problem, the CUF leadership, its elective national congress, did not meet to officially approve Prof Lipumba’s resignation until he resurfaced in June 8, this year, to announce that he had withdrawn his first letter.

Panic mode

The Prof wrote to the CUF secretary general, Mr Hamad, advising him of the decision to reclaim his position within the troubled party since the elective authority had not met to endorse his resignation. That sent the opposition into a panic mode.

In a swift reaction, CUF’s national congress called for a meeting on August 21 to discuss Prof Lipumba’s resignation letter. Expectedly, the majority delegates approved his resignation. Chaos ensued as the professor’s supporters forced their leader into the meeting.

Later on, the Council met in Zanzibar on August 28, and cited Section 83 (5) (c) of the CUF constitution to suspend Prof Lipumba and 10 of his supporters from the party over the violence that marred the Dar es Salaam congress.

After the appointment of an interim committee led by Mr Julius Mtatiro to lead the party until fresh elections were held, the professor lodged an appeal with the Registrar of Political Parties. He got a reprieve in a ruling announced on September 23 to restore his chairmanship on the basis of Section 117 (2) of the CUF constitution.

In his letter to CUF, Judge Mutungi cited Section 117 (2) of the CUF constitution to argue that a resignation letter alone isn’t enough until the endorsement of the party’s appointing/electing authority.

“According to the section, it is clear that Prof Lipumba was still the national chair of CUF until August 26, when the party’s congress was held. Therefore, even he (Prof Lipumba) was wrong to call himself former party chairman before the endorsement of his electing committee,” reads part of the Registrar’s letter.

In addition, Judge Mutungi said the CUF constitution is silent on whether or not a leader can cancel his or her resignation, therefore, Prof Lipumba had no legal restriction from withdrawing his letter.

“The CUF leadership should blame itself for organising a national congress after receiving Prof Lipumba’s second letter and deliberating on a resignation letter which was technically no longer existing,” reads the registrar’s letter.

That was all Prof Lipumba and his supporters needed to march to the party’s Buguruni headquarters in Dar es Salaam where they have since maintained an imposing presence.

But the CUF Council responded by stripping Prof Lipumba of his party membership on allegations of gross misconduct. They accuse him of contravening Section 12 of the constitution, which details the responsibilities of members in maintaining the good image and dignity of the party at all times.

On September 27, Mr Hamad wrote to the Registrar informing him the party’s leadership rejected his ruling, and in any case, CUF was not of the view that Judge Mutungi’s office had the right to meddle in their affairs.

He cited a High Court ruling of May 9, 2005 by Judge Thomas Mihayo, who noted that “…I do not see anywhere in the Political Parties Act where the Registrar has power to bless or condemn meetings of political parties or decisions that they make.”

On October 5, the CUF’s Board of Trustees applied at the High Court for leave to file a case against the Registrar of Political Parties and the embattled professor.

The party is also seeking an order prohibiting and restraining the Registrar of the Political Parties from acting in excess of his jurisdiction and powers in respect of the internal administration of the Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees further seeks the court to issue an order for stay of the decision and directions given and issued by the Registrar of Political Parties in his September 23, 2016 letter pending the hearing and determination of the application.