Not a word from clerics as the clock ticks down

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two weeks before the end of a month-long breather announced by the opposition Chadema to pave the way for roundtable negotiations, the much-hyped process that many Tanzanians hope could condemn ‘Defiance Day’ demonstrations to a stillbirth is fraught with uncertainty.

As the key players keep progress of the ‘talks’ close to their chests, the two main questions in everybody’s mind could be: What have the religious leaders achieved so far? Will the opposition continue with the demonstrations?

One major positive political development has occurred since the beginning of the month that has helped being hope at least that there is still room big enough for the country’s deeply divided politicians to thaw their frosty relations.

The show of solidarity between feuding members of parliament from either side during the just-ended fourth session of the 11th Parliament has left many with the hope that the idea of a compromise deal is not farfetched, after all.

Until last week though, there had been an eerie, suspicious silence one may call it, from religious leaders who were cited as custodians (perhaps possibly future heroes) of a truce by Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe on what was billed to be the eve of ‘defiance day’ on August 31.

Agreeing that defiance demonstrations were not healthy for the country, several people had hailed the decision by Chadema leaders to push back the date from September 1 to October 1 to allow for a much better way of addressing the stalemate over banned political activity.

But how far have the peace brokers gone?

“We have received no official communication from the religious leaders on the process so far,” said Mr Mbowe, Chadema’s national chairman. “Our focus has been on the Parliamentary session and then the Kagera earthquake tragedy emerged.”

He told Political Platform in an exclusive interview this week that the opposition was hoping to have had tangible results from men of the cloth by mid this week. “In the coming 24 to 48 hours we will have the reports and then we will debate them in our party committee meetings,” he said.

The opposition leader reiterated that their decision to delay the demonstrations was also partly influenced by possible ‘bloody confrontations’ between protesters and security agents.

“Peaceful demonstrations and rallies will still be held countrywide from October 1 should efforts by religious leaders prove futile,” said Mr Mbowe. “We have advised our zonal, district and other leaders at the grassroots levels to keep on preparing.”

But Dr Emmanuel Mallya of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) sounded an expected note of optimism. “What happened in parliament last week is a good starting point – there is always a peaceful way to end this,” he said, “the foundation built over the past two weeks should be the basis for roundtable discussions.”

And some commentators are not mincing their words in pushing the political leadership at the centre of the war for ‘political space’ to emulate the approach taken by Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai in dowsing the flames that hit the House.

Ms Gemma Akilimali, a gender and human rights advocate, noted that “transparency and trust” played a big role in bringing a divided National Assembly together last week. “The Speaker (Mr Ndugai) did not simply dismiss the Opposition but chose to listen to and understand their needs and concerns,” she said.

According to her, this is what should be done “to resolve the political differences between the government and police on one side and Chadema on the other.”

Apparently buoyed by the success of what seemed to be a difficult task since his return to the House, the Speaker praised the “unity, oneness, perseverance and respect” that MPs from both the ruling party and Opposition exhibited during the two-week meeting.

Addressing Parliament on the first day he chaired the fourth sitting, Mr Ndugai who had been out due to illness, singled out the leader of government business in Parliament, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, and Mr Mbowe, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, for bringing their teams together.

The peace that existed throughout the sessions surprised many considering that the meeting had to discuss some sensitive bills - mainly the Access to Information Bill, 2016.

Interestingly, it is in Parliament that the current battle pitting President Magufuli’s administration against the opposition was brewed in June after deputy speaker Tulia Ackson thwarted a move to have the University of Dodoma (Udom) students’ issue discussed as a matter of urgency. The Opposition accused her of heavy-handedness and bias – and when she decided to dig in, ordering the sanctioning of MPs for allegedly breaching Parliamentary Standing Orders, the lawmakers declared war – and in reaction boycotted all the meetings she chaired to the last session.

And what followed is what led to the declaration of the so-called ‘defiance day’ by Chadema leaders who had wanted to hold rallies across the country to express concerns over “political repression” to their supporters but were stopped through a ban on political activities by the police.

Efforts to bring the warring sides together proved futile after the key players snubbed a meeting organised by the Registrar of Political Parties – which was also a subject of condemnation for taking the back seat in a matter whose duty it was to resolve.

Accusations and counter-accusations were the order of the day in the war of words since then until the opposition called off the planned demonstrations on the eve of September 1.

In pushing back the demos to October 1, Chadema noted that it had felt obliged to grant religious leaders their requests for mediation.

Chadema’s Iringa Urban legislator, Mr Peter Msigwa, said the protest was not cancelled but rather postponed after spiritual leaders agreed to mediate. “We just postponed it for another one month because spiritual leaders decided to meet with our team to try to be a mediator between us and the government because they feel that they needed to (meet) the President before we continue with our plan.”

Three weeks down the line and the mediators have remained tightlipped as the nation waits for the outcome of the mediation process.

There has a been a major distraction though, the earthquake that hit Kagera Region last week killing 19 people and leaving hundreds injured and thousands homeless.

Lawmakers put a united front in foregoing their day’s allowances to donate to the victims of the quake. Politicians from both sides have also united in the tragedy that has forced President John Magufuli to abandon what would have been his first trip outside East Africa as head of state to New York for a session of the UN General Assembly.

Mr Onesmo Ole-Ngurumwa, the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator, noted that the onus is now on the President to use the platform created by the spiritual leaders to end this. “It is clear that most of the people who tried to mediate either lacked seriousness or the clout to do so, which leaves the President as the best-positioned person to end the stalemate,” he said.