Obama will be missed for his thoughtful leadership style

By Rasna Warah

Barack Obama is undoubtedly among the most charismatic, intelligent and eloquent leaders the world has known.

Though he lacked the easy charm of his predecessor, Bill Clinton, his mesmerising speeches left people inspired and teary-eyed.

When this “son of Kogelo” worked a room, you could be sure he would gain more fans.

His messiah-like messages silenced even his most vocal critics.

Unlike Clinton and his successor, Donald Trump, there is also no whiff of a sexual scandal surrounding him.

Obama never really knew his Kenyan father, who abandoned him when he was just a toddler, but this childhood trauma did not appear to have had a damaging effect on his own relationship with his wife and children. Everyone knew, and could see, that he was a man who was deeply committed to his family.

Nor did he appear to be threatened by strong women, as his wife Michelle can no doubt attest.

He will be missed not just for the rarefied dignity he brought to the Oval Office, but also for his reflective leadership style and the seriousness with which he took his responsibilities as the leader of the most powerful nation on earth.

Barack Obama has earned a name in the history books for not just being the first black (or rather, half-black) president of the United States, but also for mending decades-old fences with countries such as Cuba and Iran.

He will be remembered, among many of his other accomplishments, for advocating for the rights of all people, be they racial minorities, gays, people with disabilities or women.

US military

However, there are many things that Obama failed to accomplish, and many things that he actually made worse.

Despite his black heritage, he failed to bridge the racial divide in America; some believe that race relations may have worsened under his tenure, perhaps as a reaction to his presidency.

Maybe white folks in America felt threatened by the idea of blacks gaining more political power, and so started a backlash against them.

Obama’s foreign policy, particularly in relation to counterterrorism, also left a lot to be desired.

He strengthened Clinton’s “no American boots on the ground” policy in foreign conflicts by intensifying drone attacks in places such as Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia, which are believed to have led to many civilian deaths and which created more terrorists.

Obama used more drones against terror suspects than his predecessor, George Bush, who was more prone to engage American troops in direct combat in places such as Iraq and Afghanistan.

His supporters may argue that targeted drones are less damaging than direct conflict, but those who have suffered from these attacks do not quite feel the same way.

The US Government’s support of opposition groups in Syria has also been criticised for turning what might have been a short civil war into a long-drawn conflict that gave birth to terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

No one knows yet how or where the chips in Syria will fall, but history may judge Obama harshly for his intervention there.

Obama’s most harmful intervention in a foreign country was his decision to support a “regime change” in Libya.

While most agree that Muammar Gaddafi was a dictator, under his strong-man leadership style Libya remained a stable and prosperous country.

Fall of Gaddafi

When US, British and French warplanes bombed Libya in the name of defending human rights and when Gaddafi was killed, the country descended into chaos and anarchy as factions fought one another for supremacy, just like what happened in Iraq, when George Bush decided to lead a regime change there.

The countries that participated in the Libyan bombings are not likely to admit this but there would be no flood of refugees entering Europe via Libya if Gaddafi was still in charge.

His regime kept Europe safe from human traffickers who are now exploiting vulnerable Syrians and poor Africans and making a fortune in the process. I am sure this uncomfortable truth doesn’t sit well in Obama’s conscience and will haunt him for a long time to come.

Obama will also no doubt wonder about what his government might have done differently to avert a Donald Trump presidency, which threatens not just to dismantle most of his achievements, but to make the United States and the world a much more unpredictable, intolerant and frightening place.