Open govt: Why it is still a long way to go

Dar es Salaam. The civil service has a culture that is still considered “bureaucratic and secretive”, according to a new report by a respected media institution, hinting at what a Herculean task the new administration has in cultivating a culture of transparency in a government under mounting pressure to improve on democracy.

A recent report by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) suggests that despite sweeping reforms initiated at the end of last year to improve efficiency, most government ministries and departments are reluctant to fully embrace transparency.

It said the tendency to operate like the ‘secret service’ and the unpopular culture of “business as usual” were still undermining the role and place of State-run institutions as service providers to the public who, for lack of useful information, have to endure bureaucratic bungling within the civil service.

Of particular concern to the Misa researchers was the ease with which ordinary persons get information from public officials.

“The study highlighted the fact that ordinary citizens still face challenges in receiving information from public institutions,” read the Misa Transparency Assessment: 2016 Report on Open & Secretive Public Institutions in Southern Africa.

As an example of just how difficult it could be dealing with government officials in Tanzania, the researchers cited cases where they got no response at all after seeking information that is considered public from some departments.

“Some researchers had to show a high amount of perseverance, conducting several follow up activities, in order to get an answer. Other researchers’ efforts however, did not result in receiving responses to their requests,” the report noted.

There were a few exceptional cases, however. “It needs to be pointed out that some public bodies were exemplary in their provision of services, responding speedily, being helpful, accommodating and open to any follow up questions may they arise at a later stage.”

The new findings come at a critical moment when debate is still raging over the Access to Information Bill, 2016. They feed into calls for lawmakers not to pass the Bill in its current taste – mainly because of provisions in Part II, sections 5and 6 that have been condemned as a recipe for secrecy and disaster in the civil service.

If the Bill is passed without much revision, it could allow responsible officers to take up to 30 days to respond to requests for information. Misa researchers have also complained about the amount of time it took them to get information from some government departments.

Sustained efforts

But also, the findings are likely to feed into calls for wider, consistent and sustained efforts in President Magufuli’s reform agenda aimed at improving public service efficiency.

Conducted eight months after the fifth phase government rolled out an unprecedented clean-up exercise last November, questions will be raised on the effectiveness of the campaign.

Misa findings may also give credence to concerns that have been raised before that the government’s seeming success, in a short period, at cleaning the public service could be a “heat of the moment” scenario, and if not followed through, could see many parastatals and ministries falling back.

Dr Emmanuel Mallya, a senior lecturer at the Open University of Tanzania, told Political Platform that turning around the civil service is “not an overnight assignment”.

“The government still has a long way to go. It’s the whole system that requires change, and so there is need for more time,” he said.

Between July 4 and 26 this year, researchers mainly sought to establish the ease or difficulty in accessing relevant public information held by government and public institutions.

Researchers evaluated institutions’ websites as well as their willingness to provide information upon request.

In Tanzania, they sought information from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Occupational Safety and Health Agency , the Ministry of Finance and Planning and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

Other institutions sampled were the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs and the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

Researchers concluded that the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs is the most secretive public institution in the country.

Expectedly, TRA scored the highest marks as the most open public institution for 2016. Researchers hailed the taxman’s “swift response to the questions sent to them” and the fact that they invited the researcher for an interview “shows their readiness to share information with the public.”

“The answers they provided were very detailed. This is the only institution which received 90 per cent of the possible score for the survey,” they said.

But with the rest, the researchers expected more considering the fact that most government ministries, institutions and agencies are operating at high speed. “It was the high expectation of this research that the information requests would have been responded to in a prompt and timely manner, but with some of the institutions, ministries and agencies the opposite has been true.”

“Some of the officers continue operating as business-as-usual. Some of the institutions have responded very quickly and went even further by calling the researcher for more clarification,” they added.

Interestingly, the National Bureau of Statistics, which was at the centre of a storm last year after Parliament passed a new law limiting the publication of data to only that it releases, had an average score of 16 out of 20.

Stakeholders smelt mischief in the Statistics Bill 2013 that contained a stiff penalty for anyone who published data or statistics outside publications by the Bureau. They warned the country could become one of the harshest territories for publishing firms, researchers and academicians to work.

Institutions that scored poorly also include the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs and the National Housing Cooperation.

Misa researchers blamed the situation on unskilled information officers manning the important public office desks.

“Most of the people who are responsible for or who are supposed to be responsible for handling requests for information from the public are information officers, public relations officers, switchboard operators, receptionists and front desk staff,” they noted, adding:

“The study found that these people lack a range of skills in dealing with requests, both written and oral. Even some of the staff with the relevant skill set either seem to be ignorant to the necessity of providing public information or appear to be unwilling to do their job.”

The study also found out that no customer relations systems and procedures are used by the front office staff when responding to requests for information.

Misa urged the government to establish mechanisms to respond to requests for information from the public. These mechanisms should be used to interpret, analyse and communicate information, data, complaints, requests for services and should facilitate reporting to management or authorities.

It also recommends that the government develops customer care skills for relevant staff in public, offices – skills that will help them demonstrate professional customer/client relationship and technical skills, supervisory techniques and management skills.

There are also calls for the establishment of laws guaranteeing access to information and bylaws that will hold information bearers responsible for either delaying or not responding to the public’s requests for information.