Opinion polls highlight divisions among public

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In the past few weeks, findings of two opinion polls have sowed a fair amount of confusion among the educated elite and common man – and did nothing much to solve the puzzle: Just what kind of man is Dr John Magufuli, the President?

On one hand, he is the soft guy – identifying with the suffering poor man in the remotest village, reiterating his humility and commitment to servitude. Not your extravagant, self-seeking African gluttonous kind whose sole mission is to enrich kin and kith at the expense of tens of millions of his own people.

But on the other, he is also the tough guy – the kind that does not mince words whether they are socially-acceptable or not. The tough guy who has ‘mercilessly’ kicked out non-performing and corrupt civil servants – hordes of them – making a public spectacle of them.

He is that tough guy who has decided to dig in, and ignore mounting pressure to “free” the political space and allow the opposition to, willy-nilly, politick its way to the 2020 General Election.

Over the past few weeks, the President has become an even tougher guy, one who publicly tells off his foes and critics in the opposition to not even try dreaming about his administration softening its stance on many other sensitive issues – including the holding of rallies and the manner the public service cleansing ceremony is being conducted.

There had been suggestions that the speed with which the President started was too high – he would not be able to maintain it in this long distance race, all the way to the next presidential election in 2020.

But in the first Twaweza survey, nine out of 10 citizens, or 88 per cent of the respondents, are confident that President Magufuli can maintain his current momentum until the end of his term.

The study titled ‘The People’s President? Citizens’ assessment and expectations of the fifth phase government’ was unveiled a few weeks ago and put the President’s approval ratings at 96 per cent.

As expected, the poll results have sparked debate and received sharp criticism. Twaweza is, however, not new to criticism. The organisation’s credibility was often tested as it released opinion poll results since last year – from party primaries to the election campaign period.

Prof Benson Bana, a senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the polls “generally reflected what is on the ground”. In an interview with Political Platform, he said the results were not surprising considering the sweeping changes the President has effected since he assumed office last November.

According to the first survey, actions that have been approved the most by the people are the removal of ghost workers from the public service payroll (69 per cent), free education (67 per cent) and the dismissal of senior public servants implicated in corruption scandals (61 per cent).

The poll findings suggest that seven out 10 citizens believe that the quality of public service has improved under Magufuli presidency, with major reforms witnessed in even some government offices that were notorious for and traditionally been regarded as corrupt and sluggish.

Respondents praised positive changed at the Tanzania Revenue Authority (85 per cent), State-run schools (75 per cent), police stations (74 per cent) and courts (73 per cent).

In contrast, blogger and activist Chambi Chachage dismissed the survey saying it was conducted in June, and results were only unveiled in September.

“We need real time data, it is possible that the people were still on a honeymoon with the new leadership. Now we have two burning issues – the state of the economy and the opposition’s protests,” he said.

Twaweza has since released new survey results, which may respond directly to such concerns.

Last week, findings from the survey titled ‘Democracy, Dictatorship and Demonstrations: What do citizens really think?’ suggest that the President is generally viewed positively despite accusations of high-handedness.

The majority of respondents in the Twaweza poll don’t see President Magufuli as a dictator.

Interestingly, 33 per cent of opposition supporters agreed with the President’s ban on political rallies outside campaign periods, saying that politicking is a distraction from the government’s development agenda. In contrast, 47 per cent think that opposition parties should be able to hold rallies whenever they want.

Some analysts, however, queried the findings.

Prof Mwesiga Baregu, a senior lecturer at St Augustine University and member of the opposition Chadema’s Central Committee, noted that the polls left a lot to be desired.

“You can’t tell me that only six per cent of Tanzanians are concerned about the President’s actions that have reduced the country’s democratic space,” he said.

Commenting on the second survey results, Prof Baregu described the Twaweza findings as a “massive flaw”.

“I have always had problems with Twaweza’s methodology anyway… telling me that only 16 per cent of Tanzanians are aware of Ukuta is laughable,” he told The Citizen after the release of the results. Similar sentiments were echoed by NCCR-Mageuzi chairman James Mbatia who poked holes in the findings, accusing the researchers of cooking figures.

Corroborating, Chadema national vice chairman (Mainland), Prof Abdallah Safari, also accused the researchers of “failing to reach the common citizens”.

And addressing a press conference to call off Ukuta protests on Saturday, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe urged opposition supporters to ignore Twaweza poll findings because “they do not represent the feelings of Tanzanians”.

But in response to the latest opinion poll, ACT-Wazalendo secretary general Zitto Kabwe sparred with his colleagues in the opposition saying he believed in the findings. “It takes a research to counter a research,” he said.