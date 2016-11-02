Perfecting democracy is still work in progress

By Collins Odote

In Africa, the debate as to what democracies really means and whether it is relevant to our continent continues to be a subject of discussion.

This past week, I sat with several professionals working in the field of democracy promotion from close to a dozen African countries. Our discussions took place against the decision by several African countries to withdraw from the International Criminal Court.

For too long that debate is presented around whether the ICC is good or bad for Africa. However, we used that issue amongst several others to show the complexity of the discourse.

The question is normally one of whether the continent is democratising or whether democracy as a concept should be Africanised. The more fundamental question, however should be what does democracy really mean within Africa?

This question is fundamental because context really matters. In answering this question one is reminded of the words of Robert Dahl who argues that the two elements of democracy is political participation and political contestation.

Under participation a society has to enable its citizens to engage in processes and influence the direction that the society takes in its governance processes. This is what makes elections important.

Contestation is about recognising both a plurality of opinion and providing space for individuals to associate and express themselves.

With this background, what is the real state of democracy in the continent? The quick and easy answer is to speak about the negative trends of unaccountable leaders, manipulated elections, conflicts and endemic poverty.

The flip side is to romanticise the context in the continent and even justify it based on statement like those attributed to Claude Ake that “multi-party democracy offers people rights they cannot exercise, voting that never amounts to choosing, freedom which is patently spurious and political equality which disguises highly unequal power relations.”

First, while we have made strides in Africa, from a situation where single party rule and military coups were the norm, the recognition that despite its challenges democratic rule is the more preferable form of government is laudable.

However, there has been too much ticking boxes such as developing provisions in constitutions that we find inconvenient to implement and adopting declarations at the African Union level whose implementation is not consistent and general failure to adhere to rules on democracy that we have set for ourselves.

Discussions around elections elicit huge passion. While we complain about the quality of elections in the continent, we accept that it plays a central role in our governance.

There are certain aspects that we have to deal with if electoral processes are to deliver democracy dividends including the quality and performance of election management bodies.

The second area is that of accountability. Corruption has been normalised. The war, if ever there was one, has been relegated to a national comedy.

Statements are increasingly made to the effect that cartels are at the centre of these corruption scandals. However, anecdotal evidence points to two problems. First the role of leaders in facilitating and sometimes driving corruption within the continent.

Secondly, the fact that citizens also cheer on or largely seem unconcerned. This is despite the fact that corruption has led to citizens providing for themselves a lot of essential services from health to education and even more.

Moving forward, therefore, we have to recognise that in this century we must take responsibility for deepening our democracy.

Since we live in a globalised world, the role of international actors is important. But we have to acknowledge that their interventions are not always altruistic.

Thirdly, even in several of the western countries, where democracy has started being practised for countries, there are still challenges to democracy.

This year’s elections in the United States of America and the recent Brexit referendum in the UK are demonstrations of this.