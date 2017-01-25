Police should stop undermining journalists

By Adonis Byemelwa

Last Tuesday, the police were in the news for all the wrong reasons again after some officers allegedly beat up journalists covering opposition leaders on a tour of the Lake Zone regions. The tour did not get any better with a sizeable number of journalists claiming that they were injured in the chaos, and had their equipment destroyed by the law enforcement agents.

The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) condemned the attack, and called on Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba to issue a statement on the incident. And during his familiarisation tour of Mwanza in April last year, Information minister Nape Nnauye expressed concerns over attempts by State security agents to muzzle the media by harassing journalists.

Reports of kidnapping targeting journalists who publish sensitive stories had circulated, raising new fears of deliberate efforts by the powers that be in the region to intimidate members of the media and trample on the freedom of the press.

The renewed attacks on journalists in the line of duty come not so long after the High Court in Iringa sentenced a police officer who ruthlessly tore a teargas canister through Channel Ten journalist Daudi Mwangosi’s stomach to 15 years in jail. The officer was found guilty of manslaughter.

On September 2, 2012, tragedy hit the Tanzanian media fraternity when Mr Mwangosi was brutally killed by a police officer while covering an opposition Chadema rally in Iringa. His murder not only turned a dark chapter in the history of an independent, democratic Tanzania, but also cast a dark shadow on media freedom.

Attacking journalists

There were calls from various quarters for the perpetrators to be brought to justice – just like there are appeals now for the police to stop attacking journalists who, in most of these cases, are simply doing their job.

Interestingly, journalists play a critical role in creating leads for the police. Where there is genuine press freedom, journalists investigate and expose societal ills – and based on their findings law enforcement agents take action.

From where now are some junior officers getting this impression that the media is an enemy and not an important, if not their best, ally?

In any case, the police should be protecting journalists who carry out a very sensitive role, instead of attacking them. Of course, many are aware of the beef between members of the media and wayward police officers who have been caught on the wrong side of the law.

Many times, reporters have exposed corrupt officers who accept bribes to cover up crime – but that should help build stronger partnerships instead of creating enmity between the two because at the end of it all, a few rotten apples within the Force cannot be let to hinder progressive work.

In other words, the war against crime cannot succeed without the press. There have been cases of police acting on news reports to track down and arrest drug dealers. Such collaborative efforts need to be safeguarded – they are under threat if there’s battering of journalists for no good reason.

Educate police officers

There is need to educate police officers on handling of the media because it’s not all situations that require heavy-handedness. In some cases, journalists are caught in the crossfire – still there has to be a professional way of ensuring that they do their work without fearing the very people who should be protecting them.

Minister Nnauye should come out once again to condemn the recent attacks considering the fact that if it goes unchecked it may send the wrong signals to mostly junior officers who may still be finding it difficult to draw the line.