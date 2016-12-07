Policymakers need to act decisively on slum crisis

By Adonis Byemelwa

On November 23, heavy rains that lasted for the greater part of the day left the Dar es Salaam city centre and low lying areas flooded, and in a mess. As usual under such circumstances, business came to a standstill, many people could not leave their homes for work.

Vehicles had to be parked due to traffic jams – hours of production were lost. The other expected end result was destruction of property across the populous commercial city.

Yes, no one can stop the rains from pounding the city, or limit it to the rural areas, where it’s probably needed the most. But there is always something that as human beings we can do to prevent the adverse aftermath of a downpour. What we experience during and after the rains every year is partly determined by planning.

For years, we have been lamenting over the same issue as it gets worse after the annual downpour. We tend to forget to raise the alarm over the informal settlements across the city once the disaster is over.

Sadly, it seems, policymakers prefer dealing with emergencies – they have turned ours into a nation of events. We deal with symptoms rather than causes. Authorities seem to be oblivious to the fact that such challenges such as this never end until the root cause is dealt with, with sincere resolve.

The ripple effects are worse than many imagine. For example, when it rains, the majority of households in the city’s informal settlements take that as an opportunity to release waste from their toilets, so that it goes with the rains! It’s a public health disaster. Yet that is the only time one hears from public health experts educating people about washing hands before taking meals.

It is also about the same time that district and local authorities come out of their shells and prevent to go extra mile by issuing ultimatums to people staying in flood prone areas in the city.

The equally culpable media, too, joins the fray. Suddenly, newspapers are awash with headlines, sadly about officials giving ward executive officers and other local government officials deadlines to fix this and that. It’s all over as soon as the rains are over.

Apparently, unplanned settlements in Dar es Salaam are a political hot potato. As such, political rhetoric is inevitable, even if it means people should perish, property goes down the drain. But we have got to change as a nation.

When the fifth phase government came into power late last year, it carried out a crackdown on informal settlements in some of the most hazardous areas, especially in Dar es Salaam. In justifying the exercise, the government noted that the settlements were not fit for human habitation.

But the exercise was short-lived. The High Court ordered a stop to the demotions.

It’s always been a legal dilemma for the authorities. The laws of the country do not allow people putting up structures in prohibited areas such as wetlands, forest reserves, swamps and steep slopes. The list is not exhaustive.

But the law also won’t allow authorities to just wake up one morning and start razing structures on the grounds that they are built in prohibited areas. This is where the issue of human rights comes in.

Interestingly, city and town councils are the ones that in most cases issue building permits, inspect completed buildings, and ensure that those who violate the urban planning law are taken to task. The question is, why do such settlements exist while there are ‘policing’ authorities? It remains an unanswered question.

More so, over the years, the government has been undertaking its so-called upgrading projects in informal settlements in some urban areas. The main purpose being to provide residents [in such areas] with basic social services such as water, roads, health facilities and electricity.

Tanesco and water utilities have also been connecting these ‘informal’ settlements to electricity and water, respectively. By undertaking such activities in such settlements, is the government not legalising what it publicly calls illegal?

If anything, these so-called illegal settlements expose the double standards of the authorities.

Worth noting is that, the rise of Dar es Salaam City is remarkable. For decades, urban development was actively discouraged by the state.

City life, and its perceived individualism, was viewed with contempt by many of the country’s socialist ideologues.

During the two-decade rule of Tanzania’s first president, Julius Nyerere, Tanzanians were encouraged—or forcibly sent, in extreme cases—to live and work in rural villages.

Under the socialism, the nationwide farming programme became Nyerere’s most ambitious social move.

It was structured partially after policies in Maoist China.

Still, Tanzanians continued to arrive in Dar es Salaam seeking a more prosperous future. This prompted the government to go even further to quash rural-to-urban migration.

In 1974, the city was stripped of its title as the nation’s capital, and the parliament was moved to Dodoma, a small city in the hinterlands.

The move was aimed at discouraging the relentless population growth in Dar es Salaam.

But now, with the city projected to be at the epicenter of a storm of demographic change that the United Nations says will be sweeping across Africa in the next few years, it will be wise for the country’s political establishment to review its approach in addressing the urban housing crisis that usually manifests during the rainy season.

According to a 2014 report on ‘Tracking Africa’s Progress in Figures’ issued by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dar es Salaam will have at least 6.2 million people by 2025 – this marks an 85 per cent increase in population in a 20-year period from 2005.

One obvious thing about the projected rise in population is that the majority of people coming in to the city are leaving drought and poverty-stricken rural areas in search of greener pastures in the city, where they will most probably stay in informal settlements.

This poses a genuine concern to policymakers considering the influence of the urbanites in shaping the socio-economic and political landscape of nations all over the world.