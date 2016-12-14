Political turncoats pose a serious threat to democracy

By Adonis Byemelwa

It seems that party hopping has of late become a pastime for Tanzanian politicians. For reasons better known to themselves, a lot of them, from both the ruling party and opposition stables, have been busy playing ‘jumping ship’ – citing questionable excuses that, at the end of the day leave one with more questions than answers.



While it is their democratic right as individual citizens to choose a party of their liking, it’s the lack of consistency in their political standing that gets one worried, considering the fact that these are the very people seeking public office, to run this country on behalf of the over 50 million Tanzanians.

One important quality of a good leader is the ability to make a decision and defend it through thick and thin. But the opportunism that has reared its ugly head in Tanzanian politics boggles the mind. It now poses a serious threat to the multiparty system – and yes, national development.

The run up to last year’s General Election was especially depressing. A lot of senior politicians defected from the ruling party to join the opposition – which was okay to many who have respect for multipartyism.

After what happened in the ruling party’s primaries it was understandable that a few affected politicians, led by former Prime Ministers Edward Lowassa and Frederick Sumaye, would be frustrated and feel cheated.

Their decision to leave was based on the fact that they did not agree with how systems had been manipulated to benefit a few individuals at the expense of other bonafide members.

Talking about the mass resignations of the CCM heavyweights, the party’s immediate past chairman, Mr Jakaya Kikwete, could not have more aptly described what threat it posed: “In the history of CCM, there was never such a period that the party was threatened with a split like last year,” he said in July while addressing delegates to the CCM extraordinary congress in Dodoma.

At the congress, two senior CCM members who were among the defectors last year, Mr Mgana Msindai and Fred Mpendazoe, announced their return from Chadema, less than 12 months after quitting the ruling party. As expected, they pledged their re-discovered allegiance to the party. Still, the question is: How does one justify these political reunions that come hard on the heels of the divorces?

In July, former Kasulu MP Moses Machali defected from NCCR-Mageuzi to another opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, sparking an outcry, but at the same time raising hopes that he could be an asset in the youngest opposition outfit. However, the dust has not settled yet the man has hopped to CCM – and is now saying that he couldn’t resist President John Magufuli’s speed!

In what may be interpreted as a streak of bad luck for ACT-Wazalendo, another senior official, Mr Habib Mchange, quit the party on Saturday saying he now wanted to concentrate on his own businesses. His maybe a different case – though it still leaves the opposition party with a lot to worry about.

While these defecting politicians demonstrate independent judgment by not blindly following party systems, there is a lot to worry about considering that opportunism is not healthy for democracy. We cannot overlook the fact that parties remain the focal point of democracy. They are the devices that organise collectively to place their representatives in Parliament and thus achieve their particular policy goals.

Unchecked defections do more harm than good to parties – both the one that receives and the one that loses. It’s also a fact that when people elect politicians to positions within parties, it is for them to make decisions on their behalf. But how do politicians deliver for the people when they jump from party to another?

For obvious reasons, politicians all over the world always reposition themselves depending on where the wind is blowing to, but the desire to remain relevant in changing times may end up forcing ours to stoop to the lowest of lows.