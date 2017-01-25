Post-Jammeh, key lessons for ‘hands-off’ East Africa

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Political crises that have, for years, been leaving a trail of blood in the region could be easily resolved if the East African Community (EAC) overhauled its security treaty to make it easier for military intervention to save troubled member states.

In interviews with Political Platform this week, analysts who shared their views after former Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh was finally pushed out, were of the view that the EAC and other regional blocs across Africa should borrow a leaf from the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) when it comes to handling political crises.

The EAC has been under a lot pressure to play a more active role to address the political and humanitarian crises in Burundi and South Sudan, which have left thousands of civilians dead and homeless.

“I know there are some efforts taken to resolve the Burundi crisis through negotiations and reconciliation, but they aren’t enough because these talks take a long time while thousands of people continue to lose their lives,” said Ruaha Catholic University (Ruco) senior political science lecturer Prof Gaudence Mpangala.

There is a general feeling among pundits that if the EAC reviews its security treaty to allow military intervention, most of the innocent people who suffer during political crises wouldn’t be exposed.

Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh finally relinquished power to Mr Adama Barrow on the eve of last Sunday.Mr Jammeh, who was defeated by President Barrow in the December election, left office after 22 years in power.

He boarded a plane to Guinea and from there will travel on to exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Despite the drama that punctuated his final exit, Mr Jammeh became the first president in Gambia’s history to hand over power peacefully since the country’s independence from Britain in 1965.

On January 18, more than 1,000 troops, mandated by the regional Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) power bloc, crossed into Gambian territory to forcefully remove Mr Jammeh from office after he made a U-turn on his decision to accept defeat to Mr Barrow.

Although nothing was revealed about the details of the arrangements made - or promises offered to persuade Mr Jammeh to give up power peacefully, Ecowas played a bigger role in preventing civil unrest in the tiny country of 1.8 million people.

The regional bloc halted its takeover operation, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, just a day before Mr Barrow inauguration, to give room for negotiations with the cornered Gambian leader.

Guinea President Alpha Conde and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz had been up and down trying to convince Mr Jammeh to quit. They finally succeeded. And the international community has had Ecowas to applaud for the way it handled The Gambia political crisis.

Mr Emmanuel Gideon, a lawyer based in Morogoro, said the West African bloc did a “commendable” job to save bloodshed in The Gambia, despite the fact that the United Nations doesn’t allow foreign intervention into internal matters of sovereign nations.

He quickly pointed out that before the intervention, Ecowas leaders embarked on serious diplomacy to see whether a regional and international consensus could be reached on the question of intervention.

“There are three things, which EAC member states should learn from Ecowas; the first is, nearly all leaders of the member states condemned Mr Jammeh after he reversed his decision to accept defeat; secondly, for sending troops and lastly for brokering a deal, which saw Mr Jammeh relinquish power voluntarily,” said Mr Gideon.

Prof Mpangala said it would be difficult for EAC to achieve its goal of political and economic integration if some member states are embroiled in conflicts.

He noted that it was not right for the EAC heads of states to remain silent, for instance, after Burundian President Pierre Nkurunzinza violated his country’s constitution and the Arusha agreement, which saw the end of the 1994 genocide.

The professor is of the opinion that EAC member states should take stern measures against heads of states who violate their countries’ constitutions.

He said: “It’s not only the EAC, which should borrow a leaf from Ecowas, but also the Africa Union. The AU shouldn’t remain silent while innocent people lose their lives in South Sudan simply because international laws prohibit interference with internal affairs of sovereign nations.”

Mr Paul Loisulie, a lecturer at the University of Dodoma, agrees with Prof Mpangala’s position. But he said for troops from EAC members’ states to intervene in a political crisis, the EAC security treaty must be amended.

According to him, currently the EAC treaty only recognises the need for peace and security within the region, but doesn’t allow member states to intervene.

Since its inception in 1999, the EAC has taken bold steps to create a framework and structures to address issues of peace and security. However, the effectiveness of the structures have been hampered by the absence of clear strategic direction on the critical areas of co-operation.

Article 124 of The Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community recognises the need for peace and security within the East African Partner States. The same article spells out wide-ranging approaches for implementation in order to have a stable and secure environment within the region. This kind of environment is geared towards promoting development and harmonious living of the people of East Africa.

Unlike the EAC treaty Article 58 of revised, Ecowas treaty on regional security spells out measures, which member states may undertake to safeguard and consolidate relations conducive to the maintenance of peace, stability and security within the region.