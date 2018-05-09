TZ needs to be wary of Mau forest demage

By Peter Muthamia

Grim revelation that thousands upon thousands of hectares of Mau Forest have wantonly been destroyed should give every East African some sleepless nights – and for a good reason. The import of this destruction is strangulation of shared ecosystem between the three East African countries.

Sitting within the Rift Valley, Mau Forest system is perhaps the largest water catchment in the region, and according to African Wildlife Foundation (WWF), it is the source of many rivers draining to the Lake Victoria providing up to 60 percent of water. These rivers exist supportive of the much of western Kenya and northern Tanzania wildlife.

Now, it has been revealed in the Forest Resources Management and Logging Activities in Kenya report presented to the Kenya’s deputy president William Ruto that there has been wanton deforestation of the Mau water tower over the years despite more than 25 years of activism to the effect.

The report has been compiled by a 15-member taskforce and paints a very grim picture of the situation. This Taskforce was appointed through Gazette Notice No. 28 dated February 26, 2018 to look into the Forest Resources Management and Logging Activities in Kenya. It was launched on March 5, 2018 by the deputy president.

The importance of the environment and its role in the economy, ecosystem, climate change resilience and social significance cannot be overrated. The report points that 7.4 per cent forest cover is a far cry from the minimum 10 percent minimum.

It also notes that Kenya is losing over 5,000 hectares of forest cover annually, translating to a loss of 62 million cubic liters and $19 million.

The Kenya Forest Service (that is a government parastatal is unable to tame the runaway deforestation and some top officials have been implicated in this wantonness.

For many years, Mau complex has been the bone of contention pitting the communities living the forest and Kenyan government.

The Mau forest issue and resettlement issues have been so politicized that come general elections, they are revisited. Matters relating to land are every emotive in Kenya especially eviction of some communities.

A huge section of the forest was hewn ostensibly to settle the Ogiek community but instead, landed in the hands of the corrupt individuals and companies.

The report also notes that charcoal burning, illegal logging, overgrazing and encroachment of forest for agricultural purposes are the reasons behind the encroachment.

Currently, the indigenous forests are over-exploited by selective logging of important timber trees, which has greatly reduced the canopy cover, modified the forest composition, and undermined the regenerative capacity of the forests.

Where Tanzania comes in

To fully understand the gravity of the matter, it worth considering further the report which says that forest excisions in 2001 alone amounted to 61,587 hectares, affecting in particular Eastern Mau Forest Reserve (35,301 hectares), South Western Mau Forest Reserve (23,296 hectares), Molo Forest Reserve (901 hectares);

ii) At least 2,436 hectares was illegally allocated to public utilities, such as schools and police stations, as well as for private development like churches.

Today, as tens of thousands of hectares of the original forest have been destroyed, it is the internationally-important Ewaso Nyiro River has significantly dwindled in volume and might eventually dry out if the trend continues. This trend should cause concern in the Tanzanian government as the river partly drains into Lake Natron.

Rivers, streams are drying up such as the Sondu River, for example, has become more irregular making the Sondu-Miriu hydro power plant running at lower capacity in the dry season.

Mara River that snakes its way into Northern Tanzania and finally into Lake Victoria is very low in the dry season threatening the river dependent wildlife as well as the associated tourism in the Maasai Mara and Serengeti ecosystems. In other cases, streams have dried up during most parts of the year such as in the Njoro area, where 13 of the 32 streams have dried up.

Thousands of tourists from around the world visit the famous Masai Mara National Reserve to watch the wildebeest ‘migration’ as millions of wildebeest make their annual charge northwards in search of grazing pastures.

We should be aware that the destruction of the Mau Forest might mean the end of this natural spectacle as the Mara River that runs from the Mau Forest feeds the Masai Mara and Tanzania’s renowned Serengeti National Park while affecting livelihoods supported by Lake Victoria in the three countries that share the lake.