Technology must not replace instinct to touch, feel

By Patrick O. Creary

The famed physicist Albert Einstein, who discovered the theory of relativity and whose E=mc2 unlocked the power of the atom, said that all things should be made simple but not simpler.

He meant that one should seek to simplify the explanation surrounding a concept, while preserving its underlying complexity.

This is evident in the direction that technology has taken in recent times. We have seen a marked reduction in complexity of the interface between users and gadgets; as in the ubiquity of touch screen devices. Yet over time, those devices have grown significantly more complex.

Living through this revolution in ease gives one a grand perspective; a cause to marvel at the seeming operational paradox evolving within the minds of users, as infants, as young as two or three years old can now operate our most advanced consumer gadgets by a simple touch.

Yet taken to its extreme, the reduction of operational complexity proffers a unique set of challenges for humans; for this mandate to create user friendliness has given birth to a new religion, one in which the engineer has emerged as vicar, interceding between utility and design.

This new religion has beatified Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the patron saint of the ever evolving postmodern dogma of ease of usability, advancing Einstein’s concept to its logical conclusion. And emerging out of this drive, new design concepts, software, and robotics, are shaping a globalised effort to colonise all aspects of our lives, even the once holy grail of agriculture has now converted to the new gospel.

Going beyond the green revolution, past the adaptation of more efficient farming techniques, we have now entered the universe of genetic engineering; modifying our foods for the same purposes of ease, in some respect.

As a student of business, I do appreciate the need for efficiency, and productivity; even the seemingly economic imperative of Planned Obsolescence, which is the designed limited durability of consumer goods. Yet to terminate the lifecycle of food crops poses questions of ethics. In effect, this revolution is different; it has surpassed the ordinary and now encroaches upon human survivability and usefulness.

Increasingly, the work is becoming independent of humans. One may consider this trend with regards to the prospect for employment in a decade or two? Africa with its continued rise in population ought to consider these implications, as the continent undergoes modernisation.

On the cusp of its own green revolution, all anticipate the displacement of the rural population as farms become mechanised. Classical economic theories suggest that the redundant farm workers would move into cities, becoming labourers in factories. But with automation reducing the need for human labour in factories, there is a disconnect.

As a modernist, I embrace change; and given my faith in Africa’s genius and her ability to solve her problems, I am optimistic that a solution is forthcoming. And the present emphasis on rural development is a significant move in the right direction; a strategic thrust to address the problem at its base.

Once the concern of displacement is managed, then an ever increasing complexity of operational measures will fulfill the need of uniting the links of the production chain. This solution will be a marriage of technology with African ingenuity. The present mobile banking solutions say that such answers are available, yet whether we will be able to resist global trends in food production is another issue.

It is said that chains of habit are too light to feel until they are too heavy to bear. And giving credit to the expounder of our theory of engineered simplicity, Einstein spoke elsewhere for balance. In fact, he stated that: “I fear the day when technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.”

Here, he envisioned our present reality, when people interact more with imaginary friends on Facebook than with family members. Yet it appears that this ease of communication has not yet removed Tanzania’s basic instinct to touch and to feel. Therefore, there is still time to buck the trend. Even so, who can imagine that Africa will ever bow to the god of convenience?

