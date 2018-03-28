The failed vision of a United Africa - part xii

By Dr Peter Kafumu

Ahmed Sékou Touré, is another founding father of pan-Africanism who we will tell his story. Touré whom like Nkrumah, Lumumba and Senghor wanted the African countries united into a powerful one state that would liberate itself from economic bondage after the whole continent gaining political independence.

He was a pan-African activist, and Guinean nationalists involved in the independence struggle for Guinea from France. On the 2nd October 1958, became the first President of Guinea and ruled Guinea from then until his death in 1984. He was regarded by his peer as a revolutionary, Pan-Africanist and a man of the people.

Ahmed Sékou Touré was born on the 9th of January 1922, in Faranah village, located on the banks of the River Niger. He was a member of the noble Mandinka ethnic group of which his great-grandfather Samory Touré, was a Moslem Mandinka King who founded the Wassoulou Empire (1861-1890) in the territories of Guinea and Mali. Samory Mandinka Empire was ended by the French colonial rule in 1891.

Touré attended the Faranah Qur’anic School and later a French lower-primary school in Kankan. In 1936 he enrolled in the Georges Poiret Technical College in Conakry but he could not complete his studies. He then became a labor union activist, and the same time studying the works of Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, among others.

In 1940, Touré worked as a clerk with a Niger private company at the same studying to complete his college education. 1941 after completing his education he joined the Post, Telegraph and Telecommunications Services (PTTS) as a Postal Clerk. While working he founded the PTTS Workers’ Union, that was the first trade union in colonial Guinea.

In 1946, he became the Secretary General of the PTTS Trade Union and by 1948, rose to become the Secretary General of the National Confederation of Trade Unions in Guinea (CGT). In 1950 he was appointed Secretary General of the Coordinating Committee of the CGT for French West Africa and French Togoland.

In 1952, still involved in the trade union activities he joined politics and became the Leader of the Guinean Democratic Party (PDG); a party that was fighting for the decolonization of Africa from colonialism. In the same year he was elected in the Guinea’s National Assembly in the French Guinea colony Government.

In 1956, Touré was elected Guinea’s Deputy Speaker to the Guinea French colony National Assembly and Mayor of Conakry; positions he used to criticize the French colonial regime. He also served as a representative of African groups in France, who were negotiating for the independence of African French colonies. In September 1958, Guinea participated in the referendum on the new French Constitution Proposal that wanted French overseas territories to choose one of the four options.

The options were either to continue their existing status as French Colonies or move towards full integration into metropolitan France or acquire an autonomous republic status in the new African quasi-federal French Community. However, if they rejected the new Constitution Proposal, they would immediately become independent, and lose all French assistance.

Touré’s PDG Democratic Party, rejected the proposal and campaigned for a “No” vote. The electorate of Guinea overwhelmingly rejected the new Constitution, and Guinea accordingly became an independent state on the 2nd October 1958, with Touré, the first President of independent Guinea.

The independence of Guinea in 1958 was a milestone into the achievement of the pan-African dream of freeing African; and in December 1958; Sékou Touré attended the first pan-African All-African Peoples’ Conference in Accra that was organized by Ghanaian President Nkrumah; where he met other veterans of pan-Africanism that included Nkrumah, Lumumba and Senghor and others. The conference put in place the process of the total liberation and unification of the African Continent.