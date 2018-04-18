The failed vision of a united Africa - part xv

By Dr Peter Kafumu

Jomo Kenyatta, the first President of Kenya was one of the vanguard forefathers of Pan-Africanism. He is the founding father of the Kenyan Nation, revered by his people as Mzee Jomo Kenyatta due to his elderly wisdom and treasurable leadership he gave to Kenya.

He transformed the country from a dependent colony into an economic prosperous independent Republic of Kenya. In a series of the proceeding articles we will narrate the history of Kenyatta, one of the great Pan-African leader of the African continent.

Jomo Kenyatta was born on the 20th October 1897 into the Kikuyu people in the village of Ngenda, in Kiambu, British East Africa (present day Kenya).

He was given the name of Kamau wa Ngengi and was raised according to Kikuyu tradition and customs. In November 1909, Kenyatta was enrolled in a Church of Scotland Mission (CSM) boarding elementary school at Thogoto where he learnt to read and write English.

In July 1912 after his elementary education he trained as carpenter as well as attending the Christian Catechism and was baptized by the name of Johnstone Kamau in 1914. He chose the name of John-stone as he liked to be baptized by both two names of the Apostles John and Peter. As the missionaries would not allow him to have two names he chose to combine the name John and –stone (rock) being the Biblical reference to Peter to be called “Johnstone”.

In the same year 1914 Kenyatta left the CSM mission and started working in an engineering firms as a clerk; but in 1915 when he was about to be recruited in the army to fight in the First World War, he fled to live among the Maasai until 1917. In the Masasailand he adopted the Maasai customs, and started wearing the Maasai jewellery, including a beaded belt which was known as kinyata in Kikuyu language.

“Kinyata” became the origin of his later name – Kenyatta.

Between 1917 and 1922, Kenyatta worked in various jobs in Narok, Thika and Nairobi including being an administrative and stores clerk; a salesman; and a retainer for a local sub-chief Kioi of Dagoretti. Kenyatta’s interest in politics started in early 1922 when he became a member of the Kikuyu Central Association (KCA) that was pushing for the liberation of native colonial Africa.

In February 1929 Kenyatta travelled to London to represent KCA in lobbying for Kikuyu tribal land affairs. While in Britain Kenyatta met the anti-imperialists activists in Britain, including Fenner Brockway and Kingsley Martin who led a League against imperialism. His stay in Europe did enlightened his pan-African mind and was bold to form a career path that would lead him to protect the African identify and dignity.

When he return to Kenya in 1930 he immediately became the KCA Secretary General, and he travelled around the Kikuyuland and neighboring areas establishing new KCA branches. By this time he was increasingly using the name “Kenyatta”, which had a more African identity and pride than “Johnstone”.

Kenyatta stayed for a year in Kenya and once again returned to Europe in May 1931 to represent the KCA in a joint select Committee of Parliament on the future of East Africa. He then stayed in Europe for fifteen years, travelling extensively around Europe. Kenyatta met different forerunners of anti-colonial activity including the Indian independence leader Mohandas Gandhi who visited London.

While in Europe Kenyatta befriended an Afro-Caribbean Marxist, George Padmore, who was living in Germany. Over time, they became friends and in late 1932, the duo moved to Moscow, where Kenyatta was instructed to become a professional revolutionary. In fact Padmore, influenced Kenyatta to embrace his anti-colonialist stance and pan-African ideals that paved his way for political career as a leader of the Kenyan Nation.